DEC 28, 2022
Allu Arjun-VD: Popular social media stars
Social media has become a big part of our everyday life. Keeping that in mind, let us take a look at the most popular South heroes on Instagram
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
On top of the list is Pushpa star Allu Arjun with 19.8 million followers on Instagram
Allu Arjun
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Bagging the second spot, Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda has 17.7 million followers on the photo-sharing app
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Yash Instagram
One of the most popular stars in Sandalwood, Yash has 12.5 million followers on his Instagram handle, making him 3rd most followed male star in the South
Yash
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
On number fourth is Sita Ramam actor Dulquer Salmaan with 11.9 million Instagram followers
Dulquer Salmaan
Ram Charan
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
10.9M people follow the RRR star Ram Charan on the photo-sharing app, making him the fifth most followed leading man in the South
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Superstar Mahesh Babu enjoys an Instagram following of 9.4 million on the photo-sharing app, placing him on the 6th spot
Mahesh Babu
Image: Prabhas Instagram
Following Mahesh Babu, Baahubali star Prabhas is followed by 9 million fans on Instagram
Prabhas
Image: IMDb
Natural star Nani has 5.5 million people following him on Instagram. The Dasara actor is the eighth most popular star on the photo-sharing app
Nani
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
With 5 million followers, Jr NTR has bagged the ninth position as the most popular South male star on Instagram
Jr NTR
