DEC 28, 2022

Allu Arjun-VD: Popular social media stars

Social media has become a big part of our everyday life. Keeping that in mind, let us take a look at the most popular South heroes on Instagram

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

On top of the list is Pushpa star Allu Arjun with 19.8 million followers on Instagram

Allu Arjun

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Bagging the second spot, Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda has 17.7 million followers on the photo-sharing app

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Yash Instagram 

One of the most popular stars in Sandalwood, Yash has 12.5 million followers on his Instagram handle, making him 3rd most followed male star in the South

Yash

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

On number fourth is Sita Ramam actor Dulquer Salmaan with 11.9 million Instagram followers

Dulquer Salmaan

Ram Charan

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

10.9M people follow the RRR star Ram Charan on the photo-sharing app, making him the fifth most followed leading man in the South

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Superstar Mahesh Babu enjoys an Instagram following of 9.4 million on the photo-sharing app, placing him on the 6th spot

Mahesh Babu

Image: Prabhas Instagram

Following Mahesh Babu, Baahubali star Prabhas is followed by 9 million fans on Instagram

Prabhas

Image: IMDb

Natural star Nani has 5.5 million people following him on Instagram. The Dasara actor is the eighth most popular star on the photo-sharing app

Nani

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

With 5 million followers, Jr NTR has bagged the ninth position as the most popular South male star on Instagram

Jr NTR

