Heading 3

Allu Arjun-Yash: South stars with kids

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 7, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is a doting father to his two munchkins Allu Arha, and Allu Ayaan. These two often make it to the Pushpa star's social media accounts

Image: Yash Instagram

KGF star Yash and his better half Radhika Pandit are proud parents to two kids, a daughter Ayra and a son Yatharv

Yash

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most recent celebrities to embrace parenthood. In April this year, she welcomed a baby boy Neil with her husband Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have been blessed with a son named Gautam, and a daughter Sitara

Mahesh Babu

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Shriya Saran is a loving mother to her 1-year old daughter Radha. The mother-and-daughter duo is often seen brightening up our screens

Shriya Saran

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

It might be hard to believe but R Madhavan is a proud dad to a teenage boy Vedaant. The young one is a budding swimmer, who has won several accolades in the field

R Madhavan

Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram

Hungama 2 actress Pranith Subhash is also one of the new mothers in town. She welcomed baby girl Arna in June this year with hubby Nitin Raju

Pranitha Subhash

Image: Suriya Instagram

Celebrity couple Suriya and Jyothika are parents to two kids. They are blessed with a son named Dev, and a daughter named Diya

Suriya

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently became parents to twin boys. They welcomed their little ones through surrogacy

Nayanthara

Image: Sivakarthikeyan Instagram

Apart from being a bankable star, Don actor Sivakarthikeya is a hands-on dad to his daughter Aaradhana

Sivakarthikeyan

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions

Click Here