Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun is a doting father to his two munchkins Allu Arha, and Allu Ayaan. These two often make it to the Pushpa star's social media accounts
Image: Yash Instagram
KGF star Yash and his better half Radhika Pandit are proud parents to two kids, a daughter Ayra and a son Yatharv
Yash
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most recent celebrities to embrace parenthood. In April this year, she welcomed a baby boy Neil with her husband Gautam Kitchlu
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have been blessed with a son named Gautam, and a daughter Sitara
Mahesh Babu
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran is a loving mother to her 1-year old daughter Radha. The mother-and-daughter duo is often seen brightening up our screens
Shriya Saran
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
It might be hard to believe but R Madhavan is a proud dad to a teenage boy Vedaant. The young one is a budding swimmer, who has won several accolades in the field
R Madhavan
Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram
Hungama 2 actress Pranith Subhash is also one of the new mothers in town. She welcomed baby girl Arna in June this year with hubby Nitin Raju
Pranitha Subhash
Image: Suriya Instagram
Celebrity couple Suriya and Jyothika are parents to two kids. They are blessed with a son named Dev, and a daughter named Diya
Suriya
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently became parents to twin boys. They welcomed their little ones through surrogacy
Nayanthara
Image: Sivakarthikeyan Instagram
Apart from being a bankable star, Don actor Sivakarthikeya is a hands-on dad to his daughter Aaradhana
Sivakarthikeyan
