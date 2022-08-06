Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha look like a perfect couple as they posed for the cameras in bright smiles amid a scenic background view
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Allu Arjun, Sneha, Arh and Ayaan twinned in white outfits as they graced the camera with their smiles. Allu Arjun looked handsome as always in his rugged beard and long hairstyle
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Allu Arjun and Sneha had won hearts with their adorable video, and we just couldn't get enough of the cosiness that was evident in the video. Arjun could be seen hugging his ladylove from behind
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Allu Arjun threw a grand birthday party for his daughter Allu Arha, on 5th birthday on a private floor in the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
A perfect family photo looks from their recent holiday. Allu Arjun and his family complimented each other in twinning outfits
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Allu Arjun and Ayaan, the father and son both looked dapper in white and Sneha Reddy posed in a printed top and white denim for cute pic from Dubai vacation
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Allu Arjun, Sneha, Ayaan and Arha cut a cake and share a beautiful family moment and they looked so beautiful together in the picture and we cannot move our eyes off this lovely and happy family moment of theirs
Allu Arjun, Sneh and kids Arha and Ayaan enjoyed a long drive in Hyderabad. The family enjoyed the monsoon weather of Hyderabad by spending quality time
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Allu Arjun, Sneha, and his two kids posed in matching black outfits for a frame-worthy family pic from their vacation in Dubai
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Malavika Mohanan's sizzling pics