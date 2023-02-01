FEB 01, 2023
Allu Arjun's car collection
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Pushpa actor Allu Arjun has rightfully earned the title of a 'Stylish Star' which surely reflects in every aspect of his personality.
A man of taste
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
He is the proud owner of an exquisite car collection including some four wheelers that can make any car lover jealous.
Exquisite four-wheelers
AA has made a lot of appearances in his black-colored Mercedes Benz GLS 350D, which cost him Rs 75 lahks.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Mercedes GLE 350d
One of the Telugu actor's initial purchases was a black-colored BMW X6, which is expected to be worth around Rs. 92.2 lakh.
BMW X6
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun made an addition to this collection back in 2019 when he purchased a black-colored Land Rover Range Rover.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Range Rover Vogue
He further owns another SUV, a white-colored Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence priced at around Rs 1.31 crore.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Volvo XC 90 T8 Excellence
Allu Arjun has been papped several times making an appearance in his black Hummer H2 on the Hyderabad streets. The car is priced at 75 lakh.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Hummer H2
His collection further incorporates a sedan which happens to be a white-colored Jaguar XJ L.
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Jaguar XJ L
One of the most expensive four-wheelers in his garage is his Vanity Van. Titled Falcon, the car enjoys some beautiful interiors.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Vanity Van
This brings us to the end of the list. Nevertheless, we await for the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor to make an addition to this selection soon..
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
More to come
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.