FEB 06, 2023
Allu Arjun's
fitness mantra
Just like most of the actors, Allu Arjun also follows a strict fitness routine to maintain his chiseled physique. Here are some fitness rules Allu Arjun swears by
A national heartthrob
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, the Pushpa actor confessed that he is not one of those people who can eat anything, without worrying about gaining weight
Watching what you eat
He also pointed out that he has to watch what he eats, and whenever he goes off schedule, he makes sure to shed those extra calories in the gym
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
A regular at the gym
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
The Tollywood heartthrob starts his day on a healthy note with a 45 minutes jogging session
Jogging
Allu Arjun likes to mix it up with his workout sessions, and his fitness regime also includes cycling
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Cycling
He also indulges in Calisthenics, a form of exercise in which your own body weight is used to work out
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Calisthenics
As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Allu Arjun makes it a point to kickstart his day with a high-protein breakfast including mostly eggs
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
High protein breakfast
As for lunch, he opts to eat grilled chicken, along with some green vegetables, and fruit shake
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Green veggies
During an exclusive interaction with us, AA was quoted saying that some days, he ends his day with a chocolate bar
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Sweet tooth
Take a look at this cute picture of the mother-son duo from their recent vacay together
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Persistence is the key!
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.