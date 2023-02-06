FEB 06, 2023

Heading 3

Allu Arjun's
fitness mantra

Just like most of the actors, Allu Arjun also follows a strict fitness routine to maintain his chiseled physique. Here are some fitness rules Allu Arjun swears by

A national heartthrob

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, the Pushpa actor confessed that he is not one of those people who can eat anything, without worrying about gaining weight

Watching what you eat

He also pointed out that he has to watch what he eats, and whenever he goes off schedule, he makes sure to shed those extra calories in the gym

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

A regular at the gym

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

The Tollywood heartthrob starts his day on a healthy note with a 45 minutes jogging session

Jogging

Allu Arjun likes to mix it up with his workout sessions, and his fitness regime also includes cycling

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Cycling

He also indulges in Calisthenics, a form of exercise in which your own body weight is used to work out

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Calisthenics

As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Allu Arjun makes it a point to kickstart his day with a high-protein breakfast including mostly eggs

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

High protein breakfast

As for lunch, he opts to eat grilled chicken, along with some green vegetables, and fruit shake

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Green veggies

During an exclusive interaction with us, AA was quoted saying that some days, he ends his day with a chocolate bar

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Sweet tooth

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Persistence is the key!

