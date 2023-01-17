JAN 17, 2023
Allu Arjun's net worth
Being one of the highest-paid actors in the South, Allu Arjun enjoys a massive net with a lavish house in Hyderabad, and a luxurious car collection, among other things
Earning the big bucks
First and foremost, he is the proud owner of a lush villa in Hyderabad which he shares with his better half, Sneha Reddy, and children Ayaan, and Arha
A lush villa
The Pushpa actor has a special place in his heart for luxurious cars, and he also has an exquisite collection parked in his garage
Luxurious cars
Some of his cars include Range Rover, a Hummer H2, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, and Jaguar XJ L, to name just a few
An impressive collection
Allu Arjun further earns some big bucks from his brand endorsements. He has some noteworthy brands under his kitty
Endorsements
The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor has also rightfully earned the title of 'Stylish Star' and has an expensive wardrobe with some ravishing numbers in his possession
The 'Stylish Star'
As and when he gets some time off work, he loves to go off for exotic vacations with his loved ones. He further shares snippets from the holidays on social media
Holidays
According to the reports, the star charges something around Rs 12 and Rs 15 crore for his every movie appearance
Movie fee
He is also the proud owner of a nightclub in Hyderabad, which adds to his annual income
Nightclub
The Tollywood heartthrob loves to give back to society and is known to donate a big part of his income to social causes
Giving back
