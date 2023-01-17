JAN 17, 2023

Heading 3

Allu Arjun's net worth

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Being one of the highest-paid actors in the South, Allu Arjun enjoys a massive net with a lavish house in Hyderabad, and a luxurious car collection, among other things

Earning the big bucks

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

First and foremost, he is the proud owner of a lush villa in Hyderabad which he shares with his better half, Sneha Reddy, and children Ayaan, and Arha

A lush villa

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

The Pushpa actor has a special place in his heart for luxurious cars, and he also has an exquisite collection parked in his garage

Luxurious cars

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Some of his cars include Range Rover, a  Hummer H2, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, and Jaguar XJ L, to name just a few

An impressive collection

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arjun further earns some big bucks from his brand endorsements. He has some noteworthy brands under his kitty

Endorsements

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor has also rightfully earned the title of 'Stylish Star' and has an expensive wardrobe with some ravishing numbers in his possession

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

The 'Stylish Star'

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

As and when he gets some time off work, he loves to go off for exotic vacations with his loved ones. He further shares snippets from the holidays on social media

Holidays

According to the reports, the star charges something around Rs 12 and Rs 15 crore for his every movie appearance

Movie fee

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

He is also the proud owner of a nightclub in Hyderabad, which adds to his annual income

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Nightclub

The Tollywood heartthrob loves to give back to society and is known to donate a big part of his income to social causes

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Giving back

