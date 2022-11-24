Heading 3

Allu Arjun's princess Arha: To-be-star

Nov 24, 2022

Image: Manav Manglani

The little princess turned 6 on 21st November this year and the family hosted a lovely celebration to mark the occasion

Happy birthday princess

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Recently the Pushpa actor penned an adorable birthday wish for her little bundle of joy and shared a video where these two can be seen indulging in a sweet conversation

Some candid moments

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

The little one is often seen making appearances on her dad Allu Arjun and mom Sneha Reddy's social media handles

Social media presence

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

The netizens love to see Arha and she has already become a massive name on social media, just like her parents

Evergrowing popularity

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Arha will be soon making her acting debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's forthcoming mythological drama, Shaakuntalam

Acting debut

Image: Twitter

The little munchkin teaching her dad some riddles and tongue twisters is the cutest thing ever

Keeping dad on his toes

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Allu Arjun was seen bursting crackers with his daughter during the Diwali celebration at his residence this year as the family hosted a grand party

Diwali 2022

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Arha accompanied her dad Allu Arjun during the Ganesh Visarjan for the   Geetha Arts in September this year

Ganpati Visarjan

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

The famous star kids Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan looked extremely stylish as they twinned in white during a photo shoot in June this year

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

The little munchkin getting her makeup done inside her father Allu Arjun's vanity van is all things cute

Behind the scene 

