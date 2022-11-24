Nov 24, 2022
Image: Manav Manglani
The little princess turned 6 on 21st November this year and the family hosted a lovely celebration to mark the occasion
Happy birthday princess
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Recently the Pushpa actor penned an adorable birthday wish for her little bundle of joy and shared a video where these two can be seen indulging in a sweet conversation
Some candid moments
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
The little one is often seen making appearances on her dad Allu Arjun and mom Sneha Reddy's social media handles
Social media presence
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
The netizens love to see Arha and she has already become a massive name on social media, just like her parents
Evergrowing popularity
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Arha will be soon making her acting debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's forthcoming mythological drama, Shaakuntalam
Acting debut
Image: Twitter
The little munchkin teaching her dad some riddles and tongue twisters is the cutest thing ever
Keeping dad on his toes
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Allu Arjun was seen bursting crackers with his daughter during the Diwali celebration at his residence this year as the family hosted a grand party
Diwali 2022
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Arha accompanied her dad Allu Arjun during the Ganesh Visarjan for the Geetha Arts in September this year
Ganpati Visarjan
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
The famous star kids Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan looked extremely stylish as they twinned in white during a photo shoot in June this year
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
The little munchkin getting her makeup done inside her father Allu Arjun's vanity van is all things cute
Behind the scene
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: South stars who rocked the bralette look