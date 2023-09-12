Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 12, 2023

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Release Date Out

Sarrainodu star, Allu Arjun enjoys a cult fan following. The actor hailed from Telugu cinema has now turned a big Pan-India superstar after giving a massive hit with Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun

Further, Allu Arjun is bringing the sequel of Pushpa titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is currently in production stage

Pushpa 2

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is officially announced to release on August 15th, 2024

 Release Date

The Allu Arjun starrer mass action drama will get an extended weekend of four days as August 15 falls on Thursday and it will be a National Holiday. Moreover, it will also get a benefit of Raksha Bandhan holiday on its first Monday

Extended Weekend 

 Star Cast

The movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. However, there have been rumors of the team onboarding Sai Pallavi for an important role in the film

Clash

Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to clash with Ajay Devgn's much awaited cop film, Singham 3 

Singham 3

Officially titled, Singham Again, the third installment of the cop action drama is all set to go on floors this month. The film is also scheduled to release on August 15th, 2024

Moreover, there have been several reports of Shankar Shanmugham's film, Indian 2 targeting the same release weekend. The movie stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role

 Indian 2

Allu Arjun's, Pushpa is very special for him as the Sukumar directorial has not only established the actor among Pan-India stars but also let him win the National Award for the Best Actor category

 National Award

After Pushpa 2 release, Allu Arjun has an untitled film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Moreover, he will also headline a period film with Trivikram

 Work Front

