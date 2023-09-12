Sarrainodu star, Allu Arjun enjoys a cult fan following. The actor hailed from Telugu cinema has now turned a big Pan-India superstar after giving a massive hit with Pushpa: The Rise
Allu Arjun
Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram
Further, Allu Arjun is bringing the sequel of Pushpa titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is currently in production stage
Pushpa 2
Image: IMDb
Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is officially announced to release on August 15th, 2024
Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram
Release Date
The Allu Arjun starrer mass action drama will get an extended weekend of four days as August 15 falls on Thursday and it will be a National Holiday. Moreover, it will also get a benefit of Raksha Bandhan holiday on its first Monday
Extended Weekend
Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram
Star Cast
Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram
The movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. However, there have been rumors of the team onboarding Sai Pallavi for an important role in the film
Clash
Image: IMDb
Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to clash with Ajay Devgn's much awaited cop film, Singham 3
Singham 3
Image: IMDB
Officially titled, Singham Again, the third installment of the cop action drama is all set to go on floors this month. The film is also scheduled to release on August 15th, 2024
Moreover, there have been several reports of Shankar Shanmugham's film, Indian 2 targeting the same release weekend. The movie stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role
Indian 2
Image: IMDb
Allu Arjun's, Pushpa is very special for him as the Sukumar directorial has not only established the actor among Pan-India stars but also let him win the National Award for the Best Actor category
National Award
Video: Mythri Movie Makers' Instagram
After Pushpa 2 release, Allu Arjun has an untitled film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Moreover, he will also headline a period film with Trivikram