Arpita Sarkar

Entertainment

MAY 02, 2023

Allu-Kajal: Celebs Who are Teetotalers

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

From Prabhas to Kajal Aggarwal, check out South stars who don’t drink alcohol

South stars

Image: Prabhas Instagram

Despite his superstar status, the Baahubali actor prefers leading a healthy lifestyle and refrains from drinking and smoking

Prabhas

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

The famous Telugu actor, who has appeared in numerous hit films, is an ardent fitness enthusiast. He has never been seen consuming alcohol publicly

Mahesh Babu

Image: Suriya Sivakumar Instagram

The famous Tamil actor is a teetotaler and has been actively involved in campaigns against alcohol consumption

Suriya Sivakumar

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The famous south actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an advocate of a healthy lifestyle and purportedly avoids all alcoholic drinks

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

The Telugu actor Allu Arjun prioritizes a healthy lifestyle and thus stays away from alcohol

Allu Arjun

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Popular South actress Kajal Aggarwal publicly stated that she does not consume alcohol

Kajal Aggarwal

Image: Siddharth Instagram

The famous South actor Siddharth does not drink alcohol and is an advocate of a healthy lifestyle

Siddharth

Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram

Popular actress Trisha Krishnan avoids alcohol

Trisha Krishnan

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Megastar of the Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal, is an inspiration to many. He holds a reputation for his disciplined lifestyle and publicly stated that he refrains from intoxicating substance

Mohanlal

