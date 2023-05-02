MAY 02, 2023
Allu-Kajal: Celebs Who are Teetotalers
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
From Prabhas to Kajal Aggarwal, check out South stars who don’t drink alcohol
South stars
Image: Prabhas Instagram
Despite his superstar status, the Baahubali actor prefers leading a healthy lifestyle and refrains from drinking and smoking
Prabhas
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
The famous Telugu actor, who has appeared in numerous hit films, is an ardent fitness enthusiast. He has never been seen consuming alcohol publicly
Mahesh Babu
Image: Suriya Sivakumar Instagram
The famous Tamil actor is a teetotaler and has been actively involved in campaigns against alcohol consumption
Suriya Sivakumar
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The famous south actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an advocate of a healthy lifestyle and purportedly avoids all alcoholic drinks
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
The Telugu actor Allu Arjun prioritizes a healthy lifestyle and thus stays away from alcohol
Allu Arjun
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Popular South actress Kajal Aggarwal publicly stated that she does not consume alcohol
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Siddharth Instagram
The famous South actor Siddharth does not drink alcohol and is an advocate of a healthy lifestyle
Siddharth
Image: Trisha Krishnan Instagram
Popular actress Trisha Krishnan avoids alcohol
Trisha Krishnan
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Megastar of the Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal, is an inspiration to many. He holds a reputation for his disciplined lifestyle and publicly stated that he refrains from intoxicating substance
Mohanlal
