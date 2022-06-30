Heading 3
Aly Goni’s denim obsession
Arushi Srivastava
JUNE 28, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aly Goni is among the most stylish actors in the telly industry. He looks dapper in the blue denim shirt and pants
Denim shirt and pants
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
The actor sported a hip look with a printed denim jacket over his checked shirt and a baseball cap
Stylish jacket
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame looks dapper in a black hoodie with dark blue distressed denims and a black beanie. He sported stylish sunglasses with the look
Deep blue distressed denims
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
The actor nailed street style with the black checkered shirt and denims. He paired it with a black rectangle sunglass as he enjoyed the warm sunlight
Black Denims
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
Aly Goni has been dating Jasmin Bhasin since their stint in Bigg Boss 14. The couple is seen enjoying their trip as they sported denims
Twinning with bae
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
The actor is very fond of his nephews as he often visits them in his hometown. He wore denim jacket and jeans as he plays with the kids
Plain denims
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
Aly Goni looks stylish yet cool in a printed comfy shirt and white denims. He is seen hugging his ladylove, Jasmin Bhasin
White denims with casual shirt
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
Aly donned a brown T-shirt with distressed denims. He also wore stylish aviators and a beanie
Cool dude look
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
The actor is acing winter fashion with a bright yellow hoodie and light blue denims. He has also sported a bandana with sunnies and sports shoes
Denim with hoodie
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
Aly Goni has the perfect outfit for date night as he has sported a black fitted T-shirt with blue denims and red shoes
Blue denim with black T-shirt
