Heading 3

Aly Goni’s denim obsession

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 28, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aly Goni is among the most stylish actors in the telly industry. He looks dapper in the blue denim shirt and pants

  Denim shirt and pants

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

The actor sported a hip look with a printed denim jacket over his checked shirt and a baseball cap

Stylish jacket

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame looks dapper in a black hoodie with dark blue distressed denims and a black beanie. He sported stylish sunglasses with the look

  Deep blue distressed denims

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

The actor nailed street style with the black checkered shirt and denims. He paired it with a black rectangle sunglass as he enjoyed the warm sunlight

  Black Denims

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

Aly Goni has been dating Jasmin Bhasin since their stint in Bigg Boss 14. The couple is seen enjoying their trip as they sported denims

  Twinning with bae

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

The actor is very fond of his nephews as he often visits them in his hometown. He wore denim jacket and jeans as he plays with the kids

   Plain denims

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

Aly Goni looks stylish yet cool in a printed comfy shirt and white denims. He is seen hugging his ladylove, Jasmin Bhasin

 White denims with   casual shirt

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

Aly donned a brown T-shirt with distressed denims. He also wore stylish aviators and a beanie

  Cool dude look

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

The actor is acing winter fashion with a bright yellow hoodie and light blue denims. He has also sported a bandana with sunnies and sports shoes

  Denim with hoodie

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

Aly Goni has the perfect outfit for date night as he has sported a black fitted T-shirt with blue denims and red shoes

  Blue denim with    black T-shirt

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav are lost in love

Click Here