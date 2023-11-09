Heading 3

November 09, 2023

Amala Paul Hits

Amala Paul made a striking debut in this Tamil romantic film, earning appreciation for her portrayal. Her compelling performance as the female lead got significant attention

Mynaa 

Image: Imdb

Her role in this emotional film alongside Vikram was praised for its depth and sensitivity, showcasing her acting range

Image: Imdb

Deiva Thirumagal 

Displaying her adeptness in a romantic comedy, Amala Paul's role in this film was well received by audiences and critics alike

Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi 

Image: Imdb

In this Malayalam film, her prominent role opposite Mohanlal contributed to the movie's commercial success, showcasing her versatility across different film industries

Run Baby Run 

Image: Imdb

Pairing opposite Ram Charan in this Telugu film, Amala Paul's portrayal was positively reviewed and contributed to the movie's success

Nayak 

Image: Imdb

Playing the female lead opposite Dhanush in this Tamil film, her role contributed to the film's commercial success and received positive feedback from audiences

Velaiyilla Pattathari 

Image: Imdb

Her role in this Telugu action-romance opposite Allu Arjun was well appreciated, showcasing her acting skills

Iddarammayilatho 

Image: Imdb

Amala Paul's role in this Tamil thriller received favorable reviews, highlighting her ability to portray complex characters

Thiruttu Payale 2 

Image: Imdb

Aadai 

Image: Imdb

Known for its bold and unconventional storytelling, this Tamil film featured Amala Paul in the lead role. Despite mixed reactions to the film, her performance was widely recognized for its depth

In this mysterious film, Amala Paul’s role as a police surgeon received great recognition from the audience and had done a lot of groundwork

 Cadaver

Image: Imdb

