November 09, 2023
Amala Paul Hits
Amala Paul made a striking debut in this Tamil romantic film, earning appreciation for her portrayal. Her compelling performance as the female lead got significant attention
Mynaa
Her role in this emotional film alongside Vikram was praised for its depth and sensitivity, showcasing her acting range
Deiva Thirumagal
Displaying her adeptness in a romantic comedy, Amala Paul's role in this film was well received by audiences and critics alike
Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi
In this Malayalam film, her prominent role opposite Mohanlal contributed to the movie's commercial success, showcasing her versatility across different film industries
Run Baby Run
Pairing opposite Ram Charan in this Telugu film, Amala Paul's portrayal was positively reviewed and contributed to the movie's success
Nayak
Playing the female lead opposite Dhanush in this Tamil film, her role contributed to the film's commercial success and received positive feedback from audiences
Velaiyilla Pattathari
Her role in this Telugu action-romance opposite Allu Arjun was well appreciated, showcasing her acting skills
Iddarammayilatho
Amala Paul's role in this Tamil thriller received favorable reviews, highlighting her ability to portray complex characters
Thiruttu Payale 2
Aadai
Known for its bold and unconventional storytelling, this Tamil film featured Amala Paul in the lead role. Despite mixed reactions to the film, her performance was widely recognized for its depth
In this mysterious film, Amala Paul’s role as a police surgeon received great recognition from the audience and had done a lot of groundwork
Cadaver
