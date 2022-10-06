Heading 3

Amala Paul's beachy vacay in bikini

Priyanka Goud

0CT 4, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala Paul is currently Maldives, enjoying the island time and giving us major tropical vibes with her sexy looks

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala looked stunning in a cut-out monokini and teamed up with sunglasses and headband

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala Paul was seen treating herself to a delicious breakfast. She was seen relishing fresh fruits to keep her skin hydrated and healthy

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala Paul left many people jaw-dropped as she flaunted her toned legs while posing for a poolside photo-op

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala Paul oozes oomph in the crochet bikini and shorts with floral shirt. She added green glasses and a headband

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala Paul looked sultry as she teamed up her bikini with a white top. So classy and perfect

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala strikes a pose in her bikini bottoms with beach accessories like bag, hat and heels

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Apart from bikinis, Amala Paul looks stunning in the tangerine maxi dress during her Maldives

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala showed maxi dresses are a must for beach vacation with her look teamed up with ankles and earrings

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lesser Known facts about Trisha Krishnan

Click Here