Amala Paul's travel stylebook

Priyanka Goud

Nov 05, 2022

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Apart from her acting skills, Amala Paul is also known for her fantastic fashion choices especially her travel outfits are best to take cues.

Best travel looks

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

The actress showed a perfect vacay look in a black halter-neck floral jumpsuit with a plunging v-neckline and completed the look with feather earrings.

Stunning as ever

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

This stunning picture of Amala in an orange monokini by the pool is just the right amount of boho and chic for a beachy vacation.

Boho and Chic

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala is dressed in a pastel-coloured bikini and has completed her look with a seashell neck chain, a beach bag, and a hat.

Beach beauty

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala Paul treated fans to a series of Instagram posts in which she can be seen wearing a red and white bikini. She posed for the pictures on a beach.

Social media on fire

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala Paul gives winter fashion cues in a black dress paired up with a warm multicoloured jacket and slacks. She also wore sneakers with the outfit.

Winter look

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Mountains, beach, or city, Amala Paul's travel book is for all. Clad in all-black comfy attire, she shows how to dress for trekking on mountains.

Trek ready

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala Paul is a natural beauty as she posed in white polka dots off-shoulder dress and no makeup.

Nature’s girl

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Sometimes travel outfits are all about comfort and this look of Amala in a red sweatshirt with jogger pants is a must-add.

Comfy is must

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala Paul's travel stylebook also shows that maxi dresses are must. This look of the actress in a white dress with minimal makeup and accessories is best.

Vision in white

