Image: Amala Paul Instagram
Apart from her acting skills, Amala Paul is also known for her fantastic fashion choices especially her travel outfits are best to take cues.
Best travel looks
Image: Amala Paul Instagram
The actress showed a perfect vacay look in a black halter-neck floral jumpsuit with a plunging v-neckline and completed the look with feather earrings.
Stunning as ever
Image: Amala Paul Instagram
This stunning picture of Amala in an orange monokini by the pool is just the right amount of boho and chic for a beachy vacation.
Boho and Chic
Image: Amala Paul Instagram
Amala is dressed in a pastel-coloured bikini and has completed her look with a seashell neck chain, a beach bag, and a hat.
Beach beauty
Image: Amala Paul Instagram
Amala Paul treated fans to a series of Instagram posts in which she can be seen wearing a red and white bikini. She posed for the pictures on a beach.
Social media on fire
Image: Amala Paul Instagram
Amala Paul gives winter fashion cues in a black dress paired up with a warm multicoloured jacket and slacks. She also wore sneakers with the outfit.
Winter look
Image: Amala Paul Instagram
Mountains, beach, or city, Amala Paul's travel book is for all. Clad in all-black comfy attire, she shows how to dress for trekking on mountains.
Trek ready
Image: Amala Paul Instagram
Amala Paul is a natural beauty as she posed in white polka dots off-shoulder dress and no makeup.
Nature’s girl
Image: Amala Paul Instagram
Sometimes travel outfits are all about comfort and this look of Amala in a red sweatshirt with jogger pants is a must-add.
Comfy is must
Image: Amala Paul Instagram
Amala Paul's travel stylebook also shows that maxi dresses are must. This look of the actress in a white dress with minimal makeup and accessories is best.
Vision in white
