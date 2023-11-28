Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
November 28, 2023
Amazing songs that hurts
This song is from the movie Jaane tu ya… Jaane Na expresses the feeling of missing someone who is far away
Kahin To
The heart touching song from Dum Maaro Dum beautifully portrays the internal conflicts of the human experience, resonating with listeners on a personal
Jeeyein Kyun
A song expressing how love can hurt, even though it's essential, touching on the pain of separation
Zaroori tha
This song captures the whirlwind of emotions that come with falling in love—showcasing a blend of madness, innocence, and a subtle rebellion
Ve Kamleya
This song is about feeling down and heartbroken, capturing the emotions of sadness and vulnerability
Darayaa
A spiritual song about finding solace and peace during tough times, touching on a sense of spiritual awakening
Kun Faya Kun
This song talks about the pain of losing the loved one
Mann Bharrya
This melodious song expresses the desire about faith and finding hope during hard times, connecting to something bigger for support
Noor E Khuda
Tune Jo Na Kaha
A song about unspoken feelings, the sadness of things left unsaid, and the weight of silence
The song "Mere Nishan" makes you think deeply about life and the mark you leave behind
Mere Nishan
