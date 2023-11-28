Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

November 28, 2023

Amazing songs that hurts

This song is from the movie Jaane tu ya… Jaane Na expresses the feeling of missing someone who is far away 

Kahin To

The heart touching song from Dum Maaro Dum beautifully portrays the internal conflicts of the human experience, resonating with listeners on a personal

Jeeyein Kyun

A song expressing how love can hurt, even though it's essential, touching on the pain of separation

Zaroori tha

This song captures the whirlwind of emotions that come with falling in love—showcasing a blend of madness, innocence, and a subtle rebellion

Ve Kamleya

This song is about feeling down and heartbroken, capturing the emotions of sadness and vulnerability

Darayaa

 A spiritual song about finding solace and peace during tough times, touching on a sense of spiritual awakening

Kun Faya Kun

This song talks about the pain of losing the loved one

Mann Bharrya

This melodious song expresses the desire about faith and finding hope during hard times, connecting to something bigger for support

Noor E Khuda

Tune Jo Na Kaha

A song about unspoken feelings, the sadness of things left unsaid, and the weight of silence

The song "Mere Nishan" makes you think deeply about life and the mark you leave behind

Mere Nishan

