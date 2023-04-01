Heading 3

APRIL 01, 2023

Ambani’s Star-Studded Cultural Event

Image: Pinkvilla

The glorious Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani

Nita-Mukesh Ambani 

Image: Pinkvilla

Salman Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan were presented at the event too. Suhana was looking gorgeous in red dress while Gauri wore a dazzling one-shoulder dress and Aryan and Salman styled in a suits 

Khans 

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan attended the event with his family and her daughter Ira Khan came with her fiance Nupur Shikhare 

Aamir Khan And His Family 

Image: Pinkvilla

The cutest couple attended Ambani's cultural event in style. Their black-and-white appearance was awesome 

Shahid-Mira

Image: Pinkvilla

Hollywood star Gigi Hadid was invited too. She wore a colourful dress 

Gigi Hadid 

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon strutted in style as they attended the event. Kriti wore a red dress and Varun styled in a purple suit 

Image: Pinkvilla

Varun-Kriti

The mother-daughter duo look picture-perfect

Image: Pinkvilla

Aishwarya-Aaradhya

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika-Ranveer

The hottest couple of B’Town attended the event too

Our desi girl Priyanka attended the event wearing a sheer dress with her singer-husband Nick Jonas 

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka-Nick

Smriti Irani looks simply awesome in black saree 

Image: Pinkvilla

Smriti Irani 

Karan Johar looks dashing in a golden black suit 

Image: Pinkvilla

Karan Johar

Athiya Shetty strutted in style wearing a black floor-length dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Athiya Shetty 

The newly wedded Kiara and Sidharth made a look-at-us appearance 

Image: Pinkvilla

Sidharth-Kiara

The TV star couple attended the event too. Disha wore a pink dress and Rahul wore a black and white suit 

Image: Pinkvilla

Disha-Rahul

Rajinikanth attended the event with his wife Latha 

Image: Pinkvilla

Rajinikanth

Vidya Balan wore a long caped dress while Alia Bhatt wore a silver saree 

Image: Pinkvilla

Vidya-Alia

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor attended the Ambani cultural event in royal dresses 

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena-Saif-Karisma

The cutest Shraddha Kapoor wore a long pale pink dress 

Image: Pinkvilla

Shraddha Kapoor 

Ekta Kapoor attended the event with her father Jitendra and brother Tusshar Kapoor 

Image: Pinkvilla

Ekta Kapoor And Her Family 

Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in glittery long dress 

Image: Pinkvilla

Sania Mirza

Boney Kapoor attended the cultural event with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya

Image: Pinkvilla

Boney Kapoor 

