APRIL 01, 2023
Ambani’s Star-Studded Cultural Event
Image: Pinkvilla
The glorious Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani
Nita-Mukesh Ambani
Image: Pinkvilla
Salman Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan were presented at the event too. Suhana was looking gorgeous in red dress while Gauri wore a dazzling one-shoulder dress and Aryan and Salman styled in a suits
Khans
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan attended the event with his family and her daughter Ira Khan came with her fiance Nupur Shikhare
Aamir Khan And His Family
Image: Pinkvilla
The cutest couple attended Ambani's cultural event in style. Their black-and-white appearance was awesome
Shahid-Mira
Image: Pinkvilla
Hollywood star Gigi Hadid was invited too. She wore a colourful dress
Gigi Hadid
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon strutted in style as they attended the event. Kriti wore a red dress and Varun styled in a purple suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Varun-Kriti
The mother-daughter duo look picture-perfect
Image: Pinkvilla
Aishwarya-Aaradhya
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika-Ranveer
The hottest couple of B’Town attended the event too
Our desi girl Priyanka attended the event wearing a sheer dress with her singer-husband Nick Jonas
Image: Pinkvilla
Priyanka-Nick
Smriti Irani looks simply awesome in black saree
Image: Pinkvilla
Smriti Irani
Karan Johar looks dashing in a golden black suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Karan Johar
Athiya Shetty strutted in style wearing a black floor-length dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Athiya Shetty
The newly wedded Kiara and Sidharth made a look-at-us appearance
Image: Pinkvilla
Sidharth-Kiara
The TV star couple attended the event too. Disha wore a pink dress and Rahul wore a black and white suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Disha-Rahul
Rajinikanth attended the event with his wife Latha
Image: Pinkvilla
Rajinikanth
Vidya Balan wore a long caped dress while Alia Bhatt wore a silver saree
Image: Pinkvilla
Vidya-Alia
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor attended the Ambani cultural event in royal dresses
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena-Saif-Karisma
The cutest Shraddha Kapoor wore a long pale pink dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Shraddha Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor attended the event with her father Jitendra and brother Tusshar Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Ekta Kapoor And Her Family
Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in glittery long dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Sania Mirza
Boney Kapoor attended the cultural event with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya
Image: Pinkvilla
Boney Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.