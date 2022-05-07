Entertainment

May 07, 2022

Amber Heard Testimony: Big reveals 

Past Trauma

Image: Getty Images

Amber Heard during her testimony maintained that the ongoing trial has been the most painful and difficult thing she has gone through as she spoke about reliving everything

The actress opened up on meeting her ex-husband on the set of Rum Diary in her testimony and revealed they shared their first kiss during the film's shoot

Image: Getty Images

Rum Diary

In her testimony, Heard claimed that the first time that Johnny Depp allegedly slapped her was when she laughed at him on his "Wino" tattoo

Violent Incident

Image: Getty Images

Heard maintained that after Depp apologised to her over slapping her, she continued to stay in the relationship because she was in love with him and didn't want to leave him

Image: Getty Images

Love Confession

Image: Getty Images

Amber Heard also testified saying that Johnny "hated" her The Adderall Diaries co-star James Franco and didn't want her to work with him

James Franco

Image: Getty Images

Recalling an incident from Australia, Heard accused Depp of sexual assault and claimed that he allegedly assaulted her with a bottle

Assault Claims

Image: Getty Images

Amber also testified about another incident that allegedly happened on a private plane when Johnny as per her claims kicked her with his boot in front of the security

Private Plane Inciident

Image: Getty Images

Amber also testified about an incident where she claimed Depp held his pet dog Boo out of the window of a moving car following a night of drugs and alcohol consumption

Depp's Drug Abuse

Image: Getty Images

Amber Heard told the court that there was a time when she felt she was going to die after Depp allegedly attacked her during one of their fights

Death Scare

Image: Getty Images

Amber Heard also testified about another abuse incident as she claimed that Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her during their Christmas break in the Bahamas in 2015

Christmas Break

