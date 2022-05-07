Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 07, 2022
Heading 3
Amber Heard Testimony: Big reveals
Past Trauma
Image: Getty Images
Amber Heard during her testimony maintained that the ongoing trial has been the most painful and difficult thing she has gone through as she spoke about reliving everything
The actress opened up on meeting her ex-husband on the set of Rum Diary in her testimony and revealed they shared their first kiss during the film's shoot
Image: Getty Images
Rum Diary
In her testimony, Heard claimed that the first time that Johnny Depp allegedly slapped her was when she laughed at him on his "Wino" tattoo
Violent Incident
Image: Getty Images
Heard maintained that after Depp apologised to her over slapping her, she continued to stay in the relationship because she was in love with him and didn't want to leave him
Image: Getty Images
Love Confession
Image: Getty Images
Amber Heard also testified saying that Johnny "hated" her The Adderall Diaries co-star James Franco and didn't want her to work with him
James Franco
Image: Getty Images
Recalling an incident from Australia, Heard accused Depp of sexual assault and claimed that he allegedly assaulted her with a bottle
Assault Claims
Image: Getty Images
Amber also testified about another incident that allegedly happened on a private plane when Johnny as per her claims kicked her with his boot in front of the security
Private Plane Inciident
Image: Getty Images
Amber also testified about an incident where she claimed Depp held his pet dog Boo out of the window of a moving car following a night of drugs and alcohol consumption
Depp's Drug Abuse
Image: Getty Images
Amber Heard told the court that there was a time when she felt she was going to die after Depp allegedly attacked her during one of their fights
Death Scare
Image: Getty Images
Amber Heard also testified about another abuse incident as she claimed that Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her during their Christmas break in the Bahamas in 2015
Christmas Break
