Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
04 OCTOBER, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan Joins Thalaivar 170
After reuniting with Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD, Amitabh Bachchan is next teaming up with his another contemporary actor, Rajinikanth
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram
Superstar Rajinikanth has recently given a blockbuster with Jailer. The actor is now making buzz for his next 170th film
Rajinkanth
Image: IMDb
The makers of Thalaivar 170 are raising the eyeballs of the netizens because of its surreal star cast. Take a look:-
Image: Lyca Productions' Instagram
Thalaivar 170
The announcement poster of Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth has been unveiled now. The actor dons goggles in his swaggy avatar. He is reportedly playing a retired police officer in the film
Image: Lyca Productions' Instagram
Superstar
Amitabh Bachchan is playing an important role in Thalaivar 170. The duo of Bachchan and Rajini are coming together after 36 years. They have previously worked together in a Hindi film, Hum
BIG B
Image: Lyca Productions' Instagram
Fahadh & Rana
Image: Lyca Productions' Instagram
Further, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati are also onboarded for two crucial roles in the film
Manju, Dushara and Ritika
Image: Lyca Productions' Instagram
On the female front, the makers signed three super talented actors- Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh
Direction
Image: Lyca Productions' Instagram
T.J. Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame is directing the film. It is likely to be a strong content-driven film packaged with Rajinikanth's fan service moments
Lyca Productions is bankrolling the mega-budgeted project. Anirudh is composing the music while the shooting of the film begins today. It is likely to be a late 2024 release
The Makers
Image: Lyca Productions' Instagram
Further, Rajinikanth will next team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171. The movie is turning up very hot following its official announcement
Thalaivar 171
Image: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Twitter
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.