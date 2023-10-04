Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

04 OCTOBER, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Thalaivar 170

After reuniting with Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD, Amitabh Bachchan is next teaming up with his another contemporary actor, Rajinikanth 

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram 

Superstar Rajinikanth has recently given a blockbuster with Jailer. The actor is now making buzz for his next 170th film

Rajinkanth

Image: IMDb

The makers of Thalaivar 170 are raising the eyeballs of the netizens because of its surreal star cast. Take a look:- 

Image: Lyca Productions' Instagram

Thalaivar 170

The announcement poster of Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth has been unveiled now. The actor dons goggles in his swaggy avatar. He is reportedly playing a retired police officer in the film

Image: Lyca Productions' Instagram

Superstar

Amitabh Bachchan is playing an important role in Thalaivar 170. The duo of Bachchan and Rajini are coming together after 36 years. They have previously worked together in a Hindi film, Hum

BIG B

Image: Lyca Productions' Instagram

Fahadh & Rana

Image: Lyca Productions' Instagram

Further, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati are also onboarded for two crucial roles in the film

Manju, Dushara and Ritika

Image: Lyca Productions' Instagram

On the female front, the makers signed three super talented actors- Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh

Direction

Image: Lyca Productions' Instagram

T.J. Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame is directing the film. It is likely to be a strong content-driven film packaged with Rajinikanth's fan service moments

Lyca Productions is bankrolling the mega-budgeted project. Anirudh is composing the music while the shooting of the film begins today. It is likely to be a late 2024 release

The Makers

Image: Lyca Productions' Instagram

Further, Rajinikanth will next team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171. The movie is turning up very hot following its official announcement 

Thalaivar 171

Image: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Twitter

