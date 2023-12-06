Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 06, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan Movies
In this classic Bollywood film, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Jai- one of the classic characters of Indian cinema
Sholay
In this film, Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay was a dockyard worker torn between his family and a life of crime
Deewar
Amitabh Bachchan’s breakthrough film, featured him as an honest police officer seeking justice
Zanjeer
This trilled based movie full of twists and turns featured Amitabh Bachchan as cunning and charismatic Don
Don
In this heartwarming comedy movie, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Anthony, one of three long-lost brothers
Amar Akbar Anthony
In this intense drama film, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan played the character of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan who wants to seek revenge
Agneepath
In this touching and emotional movie, Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of a child suffering from Progeria, showcasing his versatility
Paa
In this heartwarming family movie, Amitabh Bachchan as Bhaskor Banerjee is a father dealing with health issues
Piku
Black
In this movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan, he portrayed the role of Debraj Sahai- a teacher for a blind and deaf girl
In this family and emotional film, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Yashvarhan Raichand with strong family values
Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham
