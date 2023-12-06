Heading 3

Amitabh Bachchan Movies

In this classic Bollywood film, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Jai- one of the classic characters of Indian cinema

Sholay

Image: Imdb

In this film, Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay was a dockyard worker torn between his family and a life of crime

Image: Imdb

Deewar

Amitabh Bachchan’s breakthrough film, featured him as an honest police officer seeking justice

Zanjeer

Image: Imdb

This trilled based movie full of twists and turns featured Amitabh Bachchan as cunning and charismatic Don 

Don

Image: Imdb

In this heartwarming comedy movie, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Anthony, one of three long-lost brothers

Amar Akbar Anthony

Image: Imdb

In this intense drama film, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan played the character of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan who wants to seek revenge

Agneepath

Image: Imdb

In this touching and emotional movie, Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of a child suffering from Progeria, showcasing his versatility

Paa

Image: Imdb

In this heartwarming family movie, Amitabh Bachchan as Bhaskor Banerjee is a father dealing with health issues

Piku

Image: Imdb

Black

Image: Imdb

In this movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan, he portrayed the role of Debraj Sahai- a teacher for a blind and deaf girl

In this family and emotional film, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Yashvarhan Raichand with strong family values

Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham

Image: Imdb

