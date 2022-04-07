Amitabh Bachchan’s letters to celebs

Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal for Manmarziyaan
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal got a letter from Big B for his act in the Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Manmarziyaan’. He said that Vicky’s ‘presence & versatility’ in the film was ‘exceptional’
Taapsee Pannu for Manmarziyaan
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapsee also got a handwritten letter from Mr. Bachchan for her performance in Manmarziyaan. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “Finally! THIS LETTER! A milestone achieved!”
Amitabh Bachchan lauded Randeep Hooda’s performance in the biographical film which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Big B expressed ‘immense admiration’ for his work in the film
Image: Randeep Hooda Instagram
Randeep Hooda for Sarbjit
The senior actor has appreciated Ranveer’s work in Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gully Boy. Ranveer wrote, “Mujhe mera award mil gaya”
Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat
Image: Pinkvilla
Big B lauded Alia for her act as Safeena in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The actress shared a photo and wrote, "It’s not everyday you receive a letter from the legend. Grateful."
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt - Gully Boy
Ayushmann Khurrana for DLKH
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann also got a letter from the Jhund actor congratulating him for his National Award win in Dum Lagaa Ke Haisha
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika received a letter from her Piku co-star for her performance in Padmaavat. She wrote, "there are awards...there are rewards...& then there is THIS! Thank You Baba...”
Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Senior Bachchan also lauded newcomer Siddhant Chaturvedi for his performance as MC Sher in Gully Boy. The actor posed with the bouquet and flowers and posted a photo on the ‘gram
Siddhant Chaturvedi - Gully Boy
Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan praised Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi. Raj shared the photo on his Twitter handle and wrote, “You’ve made my day. Much regards and charan sparsh”
Rajkummar Rao - Bareilly Ki Barfi
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput also received a letter from the legend for his acting in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He thanked the senior actor for his encouraging words
Sushant Singh Rajput
