Priyakshi Sharma

apr 07, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan’s letters to celebs

Vicky Kaushal for Manmarziyaan

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal got a letter from Big B for his act in the Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Manmarziyaan’. He said that Vicky’s ‘presence & versatility’ in the film was ‘exceptional’

Taapsee Pannu for Manmarziyaan

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee also got a handwritten letter from Mr. Bachchan for her performance in Manmarziyaan. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “Finally! THIS LETTER! A milestone achieved!”

Amitabh Bachchan lauded Randeep Hooda’s performance in the biographical film which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Big B expressed ‘immense admiration’ for his work in the film

Image: Randeep Hooda Instagram

Randeep Hooda for Sarbjit

The senior actor has appreciated Ranveer’s work in Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gully Boy. Ranveer wrote, “Mujhe mera award mil gaya”

Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat

Image: Pinkvilla

Big B lauded Alia for her act as Safeena in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The actress shared a photo and wrote, "It’s not everyday you receive a letter from the legend. Grateful."

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt - Gully Boy

Ayushmann Khurrana for DLKH

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann also got a letter from the Jhund actor congratulating him for his National Award win in Dum Lagaa Ke Haisha

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika received a letter from her Piku co-star for her performance in Padmaavat. She wrote, "there are awards...there are rewards...& then there is THIS! Thank You Baba...”

Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Senior Bachchan also lauded newcomer Siddhant Chaturvedi for his performance as MC Sher in Gully Boy. The actor posed with the bouquet and flowers and posted a photo on the ‘gram

Siddhant Chaturvedi - Gully Boy

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan praised Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi. Raj shared the photo on his Twitter handle and wrote, “You’ve made my day. Much regards and charan sparsh”

Rajkummar Rao - Bareilly Ki Barfi

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput also received a letter from the legend for his acting in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He thanked the senior actor for his encouraging words

Sushant Singh Rajput

