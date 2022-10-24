Heading 3

Amrita to Alia
Amrita Rao

Shahid made his debut with the 2003 release Ishq Vishk opposite Amrita Rao and they went on to share screens in movies like Vivah, Shikhar, etc

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid and Kareena’s sizzling chemistry was on point in movies like Jab We Met, Fida, Milenge Milenge, and more

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan shared the screen with Shahid Kapoor in the 2008 release Kismat Konnection

Rani Mukerji

Can we ever stop ourselves from grooving to the tunes of Dil Bole Hadippa? The 2009 release featured Shahid and Rani in the lead and revolved around cricket

Genelia D'Souza

Shahid romanced the bubbly Genelia D’Souza in the 2010 release Chance Pe Dance

Anushka Sharma

Anushka and Shahid’s pairing in Badmaash Company did set the screens on fire, isn’t it?

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor were seen collaborating twice – Kaminey and Teri Meri Kahaani

Alia Bhatt

Shahid and Alia – This stunning duo had shared the screens in Shaandaar and Udta Punjab. They do make for a cute onscreen pair, isn’t it?

Deepika Padukone

Shahid was all things regal as he played the role of Rawan Ratan Singh opposite Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal played Shahid Kapoor’s love interest in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s release Jersey which was a remake of the National Award Winning Telugu film of the same name

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor’s onscreen chemistry in Kabir Singh was a treat for the fans and they made for a lit pair

