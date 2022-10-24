Heading 3
Amrita to Alia
Shahid Kapoor’s heroines
Ranpreet Kaur
OCT 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Amrita Rao
Shahid made his debut with the 2003 release Ishq Vishk opposite Amrita Rao and they went on to share screens in movies like Vivah, Shikhar, etc
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Shahid and Kareena’s sizzling chemistry was on point in movies like Jab We Met, Fida, Milenge Milenge, and more
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan shared the screen with Shahid Kapoor in the 2008 release Kismat Konnection
Rani Mukerji
Can we ever stop ourselves from grooving to the tunes of Dil Bole Hadippa? The 2009 release featured Shahid and Rani in the lead and revolved around cricket
Genelia D'Souza
Shahid romanced the bubbly Genelia D’Souza in the 2010 release Chance Pe Dance
Anushka Sharma
Anushka and Shahid’s pairing in Badmaash Company did set the screens on fire, isn’t it?
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor were seen collaborating twice – Kaminey and Teri Meri Kahaani
Alia Bhatt
Shahid and Alia – This stunning duo had shared the screens in Shaandaar and Udta Punjab. They do make for a cute onscreen pair, isn’t it?
Deepika Padukone
Shahid was all things regal as he played the role of Rawan Ratan Singh opposite Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal played Shahid Kapoor’s love interest in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s release Jersey which was a remake of the National Award Winning Telugu film of the same name
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor’s onscreen chemistry in Kabir Singh was a treat for the fans and they made for a lit pair