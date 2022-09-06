Heading 3
Amruta Khanvilkar's love for sarees
SEPT 6, 2022
Amruta Khanvilkar draped in a dark green saree is a pretty sight to behold! The actress has a special corner for six yards in her heart and often flaunts it on special occasions
Defines elegance
Here, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 star looks beautiful as she shows off her elegant pink saree that she matched with a simple orange blouse
Pretty in Pink
This ‘Marathi mulgi’ is dishing out some major traditional wear goals and we are taking notes! Draped in a vibrant red saree, Amruta effortlessly defines beauty and style altogether
Beauty Personified
Amruta’s saree collection has various colours which perfectly describe this diva’s beauty. Though her heart-melting smile steals the limelight, she looks graceful in this violet and white six-yard
Picture perfect
Amruta decked up in this yellow saree is fashion goals! Her orange blouse with puffy sleeves, statement earrings, sunglasses, and of course that confidence is what makes her a reigning star
Swag and style
Another classic look served by the queen! Amruta looks absolutely bright and stunning draped in a yellow and golden saree which she paired with a pink blouse
A ray of sunshine
Ever seen someone so perfect? Her love for sheer white can be seen through this beautiful picture where Amruta looks like an angel dressed in a white six-yard
Angelic
Amruta can make many heads turn with her traditional Maharashtrian looks. Her black and red combination saree can be the perfect choice for this festive season
Blooming with grace
Here, Amruta is killing with her intense gaze as she is dressed in her favourite outfit! This picture has swooned many hearts and yet again she managed to nail her ethnic look
Pretty lady
A red saree is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe! Take a look at Amruta acing another saree look and proving that she is a saree girl forever
Beauty in red
