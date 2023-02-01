Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 01, 2023

Amy Jackson with little munchkin Andreas

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

The British beauty Amy Jackson is also a doting mother to her little bundle of joy, Andreas. Let us take a look at their adorable mother-son moments

A doting mother

The diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video incorporating some precious moments with her son

Video : Amy Jackson Instagram

Precious moments

Video : Amy Jackson Instagram

Here is a sneak peek into the mother and son's fun time together as the two enjoy nature

Fun time!

Take a look at this picture of the stunner with her little munchkin

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

Monochrome love

Amy Jackson and Andreas make for a happy duo as the two exchange bedtime stories

Video : Amy Jackson Instagram

Bedtime stories

These two look like two peas in a pod as they get captured in this candid photograph together

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

Goofy

Amy Jackson and Andreas pose for a candid during a road trip during December 2022

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

Car rides

Take a look into the family’s cute little Christmas celebration in 2020

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

Christmas mode

Amy Jackson and his little boy are all smiles as they step into the holiday season

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

The holiday season

Here is another glimpse of the stunner's Christmas celebration with her little one

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

Making memories

