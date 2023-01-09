JAN 09, 2023
An exciting lineup of Samantha's films
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha knocked another one out of the park with her latest release, Yashoda which became a box office tsunami.
Yashoda success
Image: IMDb
The stunner has an extremely promising lineup ahead with some exciting ventures in her kitty.
The key is versatility
Image: IMDb
Up next, she will grace the silver screens with the forthcoming mythological drama, Shaakuntalam.
Shaakuntalam
Image: IMDb
For the first time in her career, she will be seen playing a mythological character. She will essay the role of princess Shakuntala.
Princess Shakuntala
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
She has also been roped in as the leading lady in director Shiva Nirvana's romantic entertainer, Kushi.
Kushi
The stunner will be seen romancing Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in the movie, touted to be an unconventional love story.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The dynamic duo
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha has further signed her first Hollywood drama, Arrangements Of Love which will be made under the direction of Philip John.
Arrangements Of Love
The star will be seen as a progressive bisexual Tamil woman having ultra-traditional parents.
A bisexual detective
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha will also step into Bollywood with the Hindi series, Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.
Image: Viral Bhayani
Citadel
Previously, several reports were doing rounds that the stunner has opted out of the series because of her health issues, however, our sources have confirmed that these speculations are not true.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Clearing the air
