JAN 09, 2023

An exciting lineup of Samantha's films

Samantha knocked another one out of the park with her latest release, Yashoda which became a box office tsunami. 

The stunner has an extremely promising lineup ahead with some exciting ventures in her kitty.

Up next, she will grace the silver screens with the forthcoming mythological drama, Shaakuntalam.

For the first time in her career, she will be seen playing a mythological character. She will essay the role of princess Shakuntala.

She has also been roped in as the leading lady in director Shiva Nirvana's romantic entertainer, Kushi.

The stunner will be seen romancing Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in the movie, touted to be an unconventional love story.

Samantha has further signed her first Hollywood drama, Arrangements Of Love which will be made under the direction of Philip John.

The star will be seen as a progressive bisexual Tamil woman having ultra-traditional parents.

Samantha will also step into Bollywood with the Hindi series, Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.

Previously, several reports were doing rounds that the stunner has opted out of the series because of her health issues, however, our sources have confirmed that these speculations are not true.

