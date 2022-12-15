DEC 15, 2022

Heading 3

An inside view of Samantha's lavish home

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Just like most of our big South celebs, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also resides in a lavish home in the posh Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad

A Jubilee Hills home

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The Yashoda actress shares her beautiful house with her two furry friends  Hash and Sasha

Housemates

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Going by the picture, her bedroom is as warm and comforting as the star herself

The bedroom

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

This room can easily help you calm your nerves with white curtains, and furniture

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Keeping in tune with the theme of the house, the actress opted to keep her living room all white with a lot of open spaces

The living room

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Just look at Samantha enjoying a nice nap on her couch with her furry babies Hash and Sasha

Nap corner

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

She loves to keep her food organic with vegetables grown under her supervision in the kitchen garden in her backyard

Kitchen Garden

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

A closer look at the star's relaxing indoor pool, with a view to kill for

The poolside

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The actress can kick back after a long day in her aesthetically pleasing backyard with a pool

The backyard

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Not just the inside, but the outside of her house is also equally breathing. Take a look at the lush green garden

The lush green garden

