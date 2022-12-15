DEC 15, 2022
Just like most of our big South celebs, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also resides in a lavish home in the posh Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad
A Jubilee Hills home
The Yashoda actress shares her beautiful house with her two furry friends Hash and Sasha
Housemates
Going by the picture, her bedroom is as warm and comforting as the star herself
The bedroom
This room can easily help you calm your nerves with white curtains, and furniture
Keeping in tune with the theme of the house, the actress opted to keep her living room all white with a lot of open spaces
The living room
Just look at Samantha enjoying a nice nap on her couch with her furry babies Hash and Sasha
Nap corner
She loves to keep her food organic with vegetables grown under her supervision in the kitchen garden in her backyard
Kitchen Garden
A closer look at the star's relaxing indoor pool, with a view to kill for
The poolside
The actress can kick back after a long day in her aesthetically pleasing backyard with a pool
The backyard
Not just the inside, but the outside of her house is also equally breathing. Take a look at the lush green garden
The lush green garden
