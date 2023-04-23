Heading 3

Ananya Panday aces
vacation style 

                  pinkvilla 

 Sakshi Singh 

Fashion

APRIL 23, 2023

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The Liger actress stuns in a pink flowy dress as she enjoys the picturesque view of the Colosseum in Rome

Dreamin’ 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She looked as lovely as her backdrop of the beautiful pink-hued sky while wearing a white strapless ruched dress

Pink skies 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya makes a stunning case for vacation looks in her floral-print high-waist bikini set as she sunbathes

Killer bikini 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She poses in a pretty white strapless dress with colourful prints all over, giving us major fashion goals

Chic Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She sported a sassy look that's worth bookmarking, which included a green bikini, unique jewelry, and black sunglasses

Sassy

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

In a short summer dress with vibrant prints and noodle straps, she kept her look minimal and stylish

Minimal Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She looks amazing in a mustard yellow dress with a plunging neckline as she enjoys the ocean waves

Yellow mellow

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

With her adorable look in a white sweater and a green knit beanie, the Liger actress set some winter vacation-style goals

Winter Style 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

For a winter day out, she sported a white cropped puffer jacket with emoji prints and a matching white bottom and top

Simple Look

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She looked amazing in this beige matching set, which was paired with a dainty necklace and black sunglasses

Stylish As Always 

