Heading 3

Ananya Panday

in bodycon dresses

Shefali Fernandes

SEPT 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram

Pretty in blue

Ananya wore a blue bodycon dress from Galvan London. It came with sleeveless details, a sweetheart neckline, and a midriff-baring pattern

Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya does lime green right

Ananya wore a lime green bodycon outfit from Oh Polly and it came with off-shoulder sleeves that came with ties at the end

Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram

 Showing off gorgeous curves

Ananya made a splash in a bubblegum pink mini latex dress by Oh Polly. It featured a broad-strapped halter neckline

Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram

Painting the town red

Ananya wore a red dress with a halter neck and from the waist down, it featured a black zipper detail that added more drama to the outfit

Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ray of sunshine

Ananya picked a bright, sunshine yellow bodycon dress from Club L London. It also featured a ruched detailing which looked edgy chic

Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram

Killing it in red

Ananya wore the red dress designed by Kresha Bajaj. It was adorned in intricate hand cutwork and bore a plunging neckline

Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram

A diva in quirky bodycon dress

Ananya chose a shimmery dress by Clio Peppiatt. It also had quirky prints and feather-detailing all over that added a playful vibe

Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya wore a vibrant green mini dress from David Koma that featured long sleeves and a cold-shoulder design

Hotness redefined

Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram

Bold and beautiful

Ananya wore a dress in fluorescent shades of pink and orange. It featured a bustier-style orange neckline with button studded straps

Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram

Tie-dye for the win

Ananya looked stunning as she wore an orange, yellow and pink dyed mini dress from the brand I.AM.GIA

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha-Siddhanth Kapoor’s sibling love

Click Here