Ananya Panday
in bodycon dresses
Shefali Fernandes
SEPT 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram
Pretty in blue
Ananya wore a blue bodycon dress from Galvan London. It came with sleeveless details, a sweetheart neckline, and a midriff-baring pattern
Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya does lime green right
Ananya wore a lime green bodycon outfit from Oh Polly and it came with off-shoulder sleeves that came with ties at the end
Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram
Showing off gorgeous curves
Ananya made a splash in a bubblegum pink mini latex dress by Oh Polly. It featured a broad-strapped halter neckline
Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram
Painting the town red
Ananya wore a red dress with a halter neck and from the waist down, it featured a black zipper detail that added more drama to the outfit
Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ray of sunshine
Ananya picked a bright, sunshine yellow bodycon dress from Club L London. It also featured a ruched detailing which looked edgy chic
Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram
Killing it in red
Ananya wore the red dress designed by Kresha Bajaj. It was adorned in intricate hand cutwork and bore a plunging neckline
Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram
A diva in quirky bodycon dress
Ananya chose a shimmery dress by Clio Peppiatt. It also had quirky prints and feather-detailing all over that added a playful vibe
Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya wore a vibrant green mini dress from David Koma that featured long sleeves and a cold-shoulder design
Hotness redefined
Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram
Bold and beautiful
Ananya wore a dress in fluorescent shades of pink and orange. It featured a bustier-style orange neckline with button studded straps
Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram
Tie-dye for the win
Ananya looked stunning as she wore an orange, yellow and pink dyed mini dress from the brand I.AM.GIA
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha-Siddhanth Kapoor’s sibling love