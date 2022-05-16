Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 16, 2022
Heading 3
Ananya Panday-inspired date night looks
|
Divine in white
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looks pretty in a sheer bodycon white outfit. She completed her look with chunky jewellery, making it a perfect date dress
Denim Affair
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Denim on denim never goes out of style and Ananya also agrees with us. This is one of the best outfits to go for an outing
She looked chic in this white corset sleeveless top with denim. She styled her hair in a trendy bun and completed her look with chunky jewellery
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
White shines bright
Are you going on a romantic date night? Then, this gorgeous satin red dress is a must-have
Ravishing in red
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Comfy & Classy
Ananya looks the cutest in this red co-ord set and this is a classic look for an outing
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
This white dress is ideal for a beach date. The actress completed her look with a jacket
Beach baby
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress wore this peppy candy-hued neon pink and orange midi dress and we are looking at her
Stunning beauty
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Gehraiyaan actress opted for a cute lavender sweater with denim jeans. Her statement heart-shaped earrings made this look worth taking notes of
Lookin’ like fresh lavender
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She chose the mantra of ‘less is more’. She donned a white crop top with tie-dye denim jeans
Slay in blue
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
This cute basic top with denim is quintessential for a movie night. Take cues from Ananya on how to ace it
Back to basics
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sohail Khan & Seema Khan's love story