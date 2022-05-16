 Entertainment

Anjali Sinha

MAY 16, 2022

Ananya Panday-inspired date night looks

Divine in white

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looks pretty in a sheer bodycon white outfit. She completed her look with chunky jewellery, making it a perfect date dress

Denim Affair

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Denim on denim never goes out of style and Ananya also agrees with us. This is one of the best outfits to go for an outing

She looked chic in this white corset sleeveless top with denim. She styled her hair in a trendy bun and completed her look with chunky jewellery

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

White shines bright

Are you going on a romantic date night? Then, this gorgeous satin red dress is a must-have

Ravishing in red

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Comfy & Classy

Ananya looks the cutest in this red co-ord set and this is a classic look for an outing

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

This white dress is ideal for a beach date. The actress completed her look with a jacket

Beach baby

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress wore this peppy candy-hued neon pink and orange midi dress and we are looking at her

Stunning beauty

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Gehraiyaan actress opted for a cute lavender sweater with denim jeans. Her statement heart-shaped earrings made this look worth taking notes of

Lookin’ like fresh lavender

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She chose the mantra of ‘less is more’. She donned a white crop top with tie-dye denim jeans

Slay in blue

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

This cute basic top with denim is quintessential for a movie night. Take cues from Ananya on how to ace it

Back to basics

