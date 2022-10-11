Ananya Panday is
a globetrotter
Scooty-riding in Rome
Ananya has a whale of a time as she rides a scooty on the beautiful streets of Rome
Ananya in Capri
The Student of The Year 2 actress shared this still from her visit to Capri a few weeks ago
From Capri to Chandigarh
From swimming in the sea in Capri to posing in the green fields of Chandigarh, Ananya has done it all!
Here, Ananya soaks in the Abu Dhabi sun. Her co-ord set is a must-have in your closet
Abu Dhabi
City of Lakes
The Gehraiyaan actress is seen making the most of a boat ride in Udaipur- The City of Lakes
Ranthambore
Ananya welcomed 2022 amidst nature and wildlife as she visited the Ranthambore National Park
Las Vegas, Nevada
This adorable picture of Ananya on a horse is from Las Vegas, Nevada where she was shooting for her film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda
Chasing sunsets in Maldives
The young actress also posted beautiful photos from her Maldives trip. She looks adorable in this yellow printed dress on the beach
A trip to Goa
Beaches and sunsets are pretty everywhere. Be it Maldives, or Goa
Hi from Dubai
Here, Ananya is seen enjoying the night life of Dubai
