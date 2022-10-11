Heading 3

Ananya Panday is

a globetrotter

Priyakshi Sharma

OCT 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Ananya Panday Instagram

Scooty-riding in Rome

Ananya has a whale of a time as she rides a scooty on the beautiful streets of Rome

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya in Capri

The Student of The Year 2 actress shared this still from her visit to Capri a few weeks ago

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

From Capri to Chandigarh

From swimming in the sea in Capri to posing in the green fields of Chandigarh, Ananya has done it all!

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Here, Ananya soaks in the Abu Dhabi sun. Her co-ord set is a must-have in your closet

Abu Dhabi

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

City of Lakes

The Gehraiyaan actress is seen making the most of a boat ride in Udaipur- The City of Lakes

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ranthambore

Ananya welcomed 2022 amidst nature and wildlife as she visited the Ranthambore National Park

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Las Vegas, Nevada

This adorable picture of Ananya on a horse is from Las Vegas, Nevada where she was shooting for her film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Chasing sunsets in Maldives

The young actress also posted beautiful photos from her Maldives trip. She looks adorable in this yellow printed dress on the beach

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

A trip to Goa

Beaches and sunsets are pretty everywhere. Be it Maldives, or Goa

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Hi from Dubai

Here, Ananya is seen enjoying the night life of Dubai

