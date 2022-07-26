Heading 3

Ananya Panday’s beach pictures

Sampriti Dutta

JULY 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

This picture is from her ‘Gehraiyaan days’ bank. Ananya looks adorable in her baby blue bikini

Baby blue swimsuit

Bling and beach has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? Ananya is glowing in this Falguni Shane Peacock piece

Bling dress

If only we could steal Ananya’s beautiful beachy outfits, we would! So if you need any beach outfits inspiration, you know where to look!

Patterned monokini

Ananya wore classy and gorgeous co-ords made heads turn with here gorgeous attires

Co-ord set

Winter outfit

So you are at the beach during the winters? Well, follow miss Ananya and throw on a cosy sweater over your bikini top and you are good to go

This has to be one of Ananya’s cutest looks in this super sunny, yellow, short dress

Yellow sundress

Ananya shows how to opt for extra comfort when going for a beach vacay with a cute tank top, shorts and an oversized shirt for

Casual attire

Another gorgeous beachwear find! Ananya sure has an eye for cute bikinis

Checkered swimsuit

A little, flowy white dress can lift up your mood. Ananya looks gorgeous and rocks in it

White dress

Trust Ananya Panday to make a beach outfit look cute. She is the epitome of cuteness in this beach pic with her mum, Bhavana

Cute vibes

