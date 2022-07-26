Heading 3
Ananya Panday’s beach pictures
Sampriti Dutta
JULY 27, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
This picture is from her ‘Gehraiyaan days’ bank. Ananya looks adorable in her baby blue bikini
Baby blue swimsuit
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Bling and beach has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? Ananya is glowing in this Falguni Shane Peacock piece
Bling dress
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
If only we could steal Ananya’s beautiful beachy outfits, we would! So if you need any beach outfits inspiration, you know where to look!
Patterned monokini
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya wore classy and gorgeous co-ords made heads turn with here gorgeous attires
Co-ord set
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Winter outfit
So you are at the beach during the winters? Well, follow miss Ananya and throw on a cosy sweater over your bikini top and you are good to go
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
This has to be one of Ananya’s cutest looks in this super sunny, yellow, short dress
Yellow sundress
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya shows how to opt for extra comfort when going for a beach vacay with a cute tank top, shorts and an oversized shirt for
Casual attire
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Another gorgeous beachwear find! Ananya sure has an eye for cute bikinis
Checkered swimsuit
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
A little, flowy white dress can lift up your mood. Ananya looks gorgeous and rocks in it
White dress
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Trust Ananya Panday to make a beach outfit look cute. She is the epitome of cuteness in this beach pic with her mum, Bhavana
Cute vibes
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vicky Kaushal's love for suits