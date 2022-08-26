Heading 3

Ananya Panday’s off-duty style

Shefali Fernandes

AUGUST 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday donned a printed co-ord set that featured a bandeau top, high-rise flared trousers, and a shirt that she left unbuttoned

Flower power

Photo: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday’s outfit featured a beige coordinate set: a full-sleeved crop top with cut-out detail on one side and a body-hugging skirt

Acing co-ord set

Photo: Pinkvilla

Ananya wore a red and white checked co-ordinated set that included a thick strap crop top and a wrapped mini skirt

Adorably chic

Photo: Pinkvilla

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress wore a black corset top with baggy denim pants and wore burgundy converse shoes

Fashionista

Photo: Pinkvilla

Ananya wore a tan ensemble with a strapless corset top and mid-waist shorts in shades of brown. She layered it with a leather blazer

Slaying faux leather trend

Photo: Pinkvilla

Ananya wore a one-shoulder crop top and paired it with plain black trousers that fit her like an absolute glove

All-black

Photo: Pinkvilla

Effortlessly stylish

Ananya Panday kept it cool as she donned a green crop top that featured a plunging neckline and matched it with yellow wide-legged pants

Photo: Pinkvilla

Ananya dressed up in a multi-colour bustier-corset style dress by designer duo Saaksha and Kinni that also featured a thigh-high slit

Maxi dress look

Photo: Pinkvilla

Ananya picked out a black strappy floral dress that bore an easy straight cut silhouette that hemmed right above her knees

Pretty in black

Photo: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday sported a white crop top with a green and House of Sunny's white printed oversized varsity jacket thrown over it

Sporty vibe

