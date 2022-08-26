Heading 3
Ananya Panday’s off-duty style
Shefali Fernandes
AUGUST 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday donned a printed co-ord set that featured a bandeau top, high-rise flared trousers, and a shirt that she left unbuttoned
Flower power
Photo: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday’s outfit featured a beige coordinate set: a full-sleeved crop top with cut-out detail on one side and a body-hugging skirt
Acing co-ord set
Photo: Pinkvilla
Ananya wore a red and white checked co-ordinated set that included a thick strap crop top and a wrapped mini skirt
Adorably chic
Photo: Pinkvilla
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress wore a black corset top with baggy denim pants and wore burgundy converse shoes
Fashionista
Photo: Pinkvilla
Ananya wore a tan ensemble with a strapless corset top and mid-waist shorts in shades of brown. She layered it with a leather blazer
Slaying faux leather trend
Photo: Pinkvilla
Ananya wore a one-shoulder crop top and paired it with plain black trousers that fit her like an absolute glove
All-black
Photo: Pinkvilla
Effortlessly stylish
Ananya Panday kept it cool as she donned a green crop top that featured a plunging neckline and matched it with yellow wide-legged pants
Photo: Pinkvilla
Ananya dressed up in a multi-colour bustier-corset style dress by designer duo Saaksha and Kinni that also featured a thigh-high slit
Maxi dress look
Photo: Pinkvilla
Ananya picked out a black strappy floral dress that bore an easy straight cut silhouette that hemmed right above her knees
Pretty in black
Photo: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday sported a white crop top with a green and House of Sunny's white printed oversized varsity jacket thrown over it
Sporty vibe
