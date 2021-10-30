Ananya Panday’s Oct 30, 2021
love for beaches
Ananya Panday adores beaches and can be seen here having a great time running with a dog
The actress looked beautiful as she simply stood for a shot and captioned it as, ‘Having my kaho na pyaar hai moment’
Here's a childhood picture of the actress with her mother, proving she's always been a beach bum
She looked stunning as she posed in her swimsuit for a selfie and captioned it "hot mess"
The actress raised the temperature with her video in the pool and the fans were awestruck
The picture of the star looks dreamy with her hair blowing in the wind, with spectacular waves in the background
As she swims among the turtles, Ananya looks like an absolute mermaid
The actress resembled a sunflower as she posed on the seashore during sunset
Here's a happy picture of the actress spreading her arms with the seaplane in the backdrop
