Ananya Panday's best
times with family
Akriti Anand
NOV 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
Ananya with her folks
Ananya Panday was all smiles as she posed with her mother, father and sister'
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
Ananya with her grandparents
Bhavana Pandey shared a picture of the actress, dressed in a jumpsuit, with her grandparents
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
Family first
Ananya Panday always spends quality time with family
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
Siblings bond
Ananya is very close to her mother and sister. They often go on lunch dates
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress has often mentioned that her parents are her biggest strength
Ananya's support system
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya with her grandmother
The actress is seen planting a kiss on her grandmother’s head in an old video
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Mother and daughter bonding
Mother-daughter duo Ananya and Bhavana pose stylishly on the streets of New York
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Late night fun
Ananya shared a picture of her family hanging out
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya is happiest with her mother
Ananya Panday’s social media is filled with special moments of her and her mother Bhavana Pandey
Childhood Memories'
On her father’s birthday, the actress shared pictures from her childhood
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish gym pants