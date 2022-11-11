Heading 3

Ananya Panday's best

times with family

Akriti Anand

NOV 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Ananya with her folks

Ananya Panday was all smiles as she posed with her mother, father and sister'

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Ananya with her grandparents

Bhavana Pandey shared a picture of the actress, dressed in a jumpsuit, with her grandparents

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Family first

Ananya Panday always spends quality time with family

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Siblings bond

Ananya is very close to her mother and sister. They often go on lunch dates

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress has often mentioned that her parents are her biggest strength

 Ananya's support system

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya with her grandmother

The actress is seen planting a kiss on her grandmother’s head in an old video

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Mother and daughter bonding

Mother-daughter duo Ananya and Bhavana pose stylishly on the streets of New York

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Late night fun

Ananya shared a picture of her family hanging out

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya is happiest with her mother

Ananya Panday’s social media is filled with special moments of her and her mother Bhavana Pandey

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Childhood Memories'

On her father’s birthday, the actress shared pictures from her childhood

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish gym pants

Click Here