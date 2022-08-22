Heading 3

Ananya Panday's captivating smile

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 22, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

We are swooning over Ananya’s picture-perfect smile

Smile please

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya is known for her free spirit and we love her goofy side as well

Goofy one

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

This snap was taken on one of her holidays and that made her happy

Happy Days

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Gehraiyaan actress looks pretty as she smiles with the cutest co-star on her set

One with doggo

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The star looks gorgeous as she rides a horse on one of her vacations

A smiling heart

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looks cute as she smiles and poses with her pet dog

With furry friend

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Pretty smiling face

She looks the happiest by the beach in a white dress

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya has one of the most captivating smiles and her childlike behaviour keeps her young

Childlike

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Like everyone else, Ananya loves to celebrate festivals with her family

Festive ready

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looks cute in this snap with a beautiful skyline

Warm and fuzzy

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Katrina Kaif's top bodycon dress looks

Click Here