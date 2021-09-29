sept 29, 2021
Ananya Panday’s Maldives trip clicks
Ananya Panday recently took a trip to Maldives and posted a picture posing in front of her private jet
Ananya looked like a real life sunflower as she posed in front of the beautiful ocean with a tiny flower neatly tucked on her ear
She did all things touristy during her stay at the luxurious island. She flaunted her toned body in an orange checkered bikini as she relaxed on a flamingo float
The star kid also shared a glamorous beach-ready selfie in a classic black bikini accessorised with a gold chain
Apart from posing in front of the ocean and chasing the sun set, Ananya also swam underwater with the green sea turtle and called it the most humbling experience of her life
Before this trip, Ananya had also celebrated the New Year in Maldives with Ishaan Khatter
She sat soaking her feet in the water, wearing a cut bikini and enjoying a plate of hamburger and fries
Ananya welcomed the New Year while enjoying beautiful sunsets and the gentle breeze
Ishaan and Ananya made most of the trip and clicked beautiful pictures of each other
The actress even spotted dolphins during her New Year’s trip with Ishaan
She posted quite a few mesmerising videos and pictures that made us want to pack our bags and go to Maldives ourselves
Her infectious smile, beach hats and super cute co-ord sets really added a dose of joy to our feeds
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla