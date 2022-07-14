Heading 3

Ananya Panday's style decoded

Anjali Sinha

JULY 14, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She knows what is trending and curates her look accordingly like this neon dress

Trendy diva

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She often gets spotted in athleisure and we love this hairstyle of hers too

Athleisure

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Like any next-door girl, the Gehraiyaan actress loves the denim affair as she wears a denim jacket with denim pants and a basic top

Denim love

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She is a minimalist and her style shows that she loves to wear comfy clothes

Travel-ready

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She dons a pink co-ord set and looks snazzy. She kept her accessories minimal to let her attire shine

Pink all the way

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya often adds colours to plain dresses and we love how she played with blue blazer and green heels with a white dress

Boss babe

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She keeps her wardrobe updated every now and then and picks what best suits her

Style my way

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

This white sweater and yellow beanie look is comfy, casual, and easy to carry during winter

Casual and comfy

Ananya’s wardrobe is full of fashionable dresses and you can take inspiration from this for your next party

Beautiful star

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

A white top and blue denim is every girl's best friend and a wardrobe basic and Ananya too approves of it

Basics

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: SRK to Kajol Stars with expensive homes

Click Here