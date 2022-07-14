Heading 3
Ananya Panday's style decoded
JULY 14, 2022
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She knows what is trending and curates her look accordingly like this neon dress
Trendy diva
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She often gets spotted in athleisure and we love this hairstyle of hers too
Athleisure
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Like any next-door girl, the Gehraiyaan actress loves the denim affair as she wears a denim jacket with denim pants and a basic top
Denim love
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She is a minimalist and her style shows that she loves to wear comfy clothes
Travel-ready
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She dons a pink co-ord set and looks snazzy. She kept her accessories minimal to let her attire shine
Pink all the way
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya often adds colours to plain dresses and we love how she played with blue blazer and green heels with a white dress
Boss babe
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She keeps her wardrobe updated every now and then and picks what best suits her
Style my way
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
This white sweater and yellow beanie look is comfy, casual, and easy to carry during winter
Casual and comfy
Ananya’s wardrobe is full of fashionable dresses and you can take inspiration from this for your next party
Beautiful star
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
A white top and blue denim is every girl's best friend and a wardrobe basic and Ananya too approves of it
Basics
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
