Heading 3

Ananya’s Liger promotions look

Prerna Verma

AUGUST 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday sizzles in a  lehenga. She wore a beautiful princess-cut blouse and black lehenga with a dupatta

Women in black

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Look at Ananya sway in a blue-coloured co-ord set. A crop top paired with palazzo and a shrug of the same colour

Beauty in blue

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looks beautiful in a golden lehenga and looks happy with a bright smile on her face

Sizzling in Golden

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looks hot in a red-coloured bralette that has golden work on it and is paired with pants. She amped her look with a nose pin

Hottie in Red

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The desi girl

Ananya looks like a breath of fresh air amidst the green field as she is dressed in a white salwar kameez

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya is wearing a lime green crop top over the same coloured mini skirt and pumps. She indeed looks quite sensational

The sporty look

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya rocks in a tube corset top that she paired with white baggy pants

The barbie look

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Here is yet another look of Ananya from Liger promotions that will steal your heart

The netted top look

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya spreads joy and sunshine in this yellow mini dress

The sunshine girl

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya gives the girl next door vibe in this red and white checks co-ord set

The co-ord set

