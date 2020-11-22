Ananya to Sara: Kartik Aaryan's link ups

November 22,2020

Kartik Aaryan's love life has always created a huge buzz

Kartik once revealed that he was in a relationship but his girlfriend dumped him because he wanted to be an actor

The actor didn't reveal his ex-girlfriend's name

He was reportedly in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan

The duo starred together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal

Though they never confirmed dating each other, their social media PDA grabbed many eyeballs

He once sparked dating rumours with Fatima Sana Shaikh. They worked together in Akaash Vani

The actor was also rumoured to be dating Nussratt Bharucha

They starred together in Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik was apparently in a relationship with model Dimple Sharma

Ever since Pati Patni Aur Woh was announced, dating rumours of Kartik and Ananya Panday created buzz

He later denied the dating rumours

