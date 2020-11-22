Kartik Aaryan's love life has always created a huge buzz
Kartik once revealed that he was in a relationship but his girlfriend dumped him because he wanted to be an actor
The actor didn't reveal his ex-girlfriend's name
He was reportedly in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan
The duo starred together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal
Though they never confirmed dating each other, their social media PDA grabbed many eyeballs
He once sparked dating rumours with Fatima Sana Shaikh. They worked together in Akaash Vani
The actor was also rumoured to be dating Nussratt Bharucha
They starred together in Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Kartik was apparently in a relationship with model Dimple Sharma
Ever since Pati Patni Aur Woh was announced, dating rumours of Kartik and Ananya Panday created buzz
He later denied the dating rumours