Heading 3

Andrew Garfield's best red carpet style

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

This stunning look of Andrew Garfield in a black leather blazer from the GQ event is a great example of how the Spider-Man star loves to stand out with his style

Leather Blazer

Image: Getty Images

Andrew Garfield isn't afraid to experiment with his fashion and this look of the actor sporting a purple blazer with brown pants is proof of that

Purple Magic

Image: Getty Images

Garfield showcased his smooth charm by walking the Oscars 2022 red carpet in this gorgeous velvet suit and it's one of his most stylish looks

Smooth as Velvet

Image: Getty Images

For one of his red carpet appearances, Andrew opted for a maroon suit with a white shirt and spruced it up further with a collar pin that made him look even more dapper

Dapper in Maroon

Image: Getty Images

Andrew Garfield looked handsome in an all-black ensemble at the Tony Awards 2022.​ The velvet Tom Ford suit with a double-breasted jacket was a stunner

Classic Style

Image: Getty Images

Nothing beats a classic Tuxedo look and Andrew Garfield was seen giving James Bond vibes on the red carpet in this impressive ensemble

Tuxedo Look

Image: Getty Images

Andrew Garfield kept it classy at the 2022 Oscars luncheon as he wore a navy blue, pinstripe suit and looked dashing as always

Pinstripe Suit 

Image: Getty Images

Andrew looked runway ready when he attended the Milan Fashion Week sporting an all-Gucci look with tinted sunglasses and a cool black jacket

Runway Ready

Image: Getty Images

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star is known to have a liking for double-breasted jackets and this beige one is possibly one his best ones

Best in Beige 

Image: Getty Images

Andrew Garfield exuded immense charm as he attended the Paris Fashion Week wearing a 70s-inspired outfit that included denim flares and a blue silk shirt with a bow

70s Style

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ellen DeGeneres-Portia de Rossi's story

Click Here