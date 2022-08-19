Heading 3
Andrew Garfield's best red carpet style
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
This stunning look of Andrew Garfield in a black leather blazer from the GQ event is a great example of how the Spider-Man star loves to stand out with his style
Leather Blazer
Image: Getty Images
Andrew Garfield isn't afraid to experiment with his fashion and this look of the actor sporting a purple blazer with brown pants is proof of that
Purple Magic
Image: Getty Images
Garfield showcased his smooth charm by walking the Oscars 2022 red carpet in this gorgeous velvet suit and it's one of his most stylish looks
Smooth as Velvet
Image: Getty Images
For one of his red carpet appearances, Andrew opted for a maroon suit with a white shirt and spruced it up further with a collar pin that made him look even more dapper
Dapper in Maroon
Image: Getty Images
Andrew Garfield looked handsome in an all-black ensemble at the Tony Awards 2022. The velvet Tom Ford suit with a double-breasted jacket was a stunner
Classic Style
Image: Getty Images
Nothing beats a classic Tuxedo look and Andrew Garfield was seen giving James Bond vibes on the red carpet in this impressive ensemble
Tuxedo Look
Image: Getty Images
Andrew Garfield kept it classy at the 2022 Oscars luncheon as he wore a navy blue, pinstripe suit and looked dashing as always
Pinstripe Suit
Image: Getty Images
Andrew looked runway ready when he attended the Milan Fashion Week sporting an all-Gucci look with tinted sunglasses and a cool black jacket
Runway Ready
Image: Getty Images
The Spider-Man: No Way Home star is known to have a liking for double-breasted jackets and this beige one is possibly one his best ones
Best in Beige
Image: Getty Images
Andrew Garfield exuded immense charm as he attended the Paris Fashion Week wearing a 70s-inspired outfit that included denim flares and a blue silk shirt with a bow
70s Style
