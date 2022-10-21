Andrew Scott:
Career breakdown
Acting Aspirations
Dublin-born Andrew Scott was always keen to take up acting since he was young and told the London Evening Standard that he always had a "healthy obsession" with acting.
Laurence Olivier Award
Andrew's acting talents early on won him major accolades including his first Laurence Olivier Award for A Girl in a Car with a Man.
Broadway Debut
In 2006, Andrew made his Broadway debut in The Vertical Hour written by David Hare and directed by Sam Mendes. He also received Drama League Award nod for it.
Andrew Scott also performed in the filmed version of Sea Wall, a one-man show written especially for him by playwright Simon Stephens.
Sea Wall
In 2010, Andrew Scott starred as Paul McCartney in a biographical film focusing on the life of John Lennon between 1967 and 1971 with Christopher Eccleston in lead.
Lennon Naked
Sherlock
One of Andrew's most popular roles turned out to be as Moriarty in Sherlock alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. The actor won several accolades for this.
Spectre
In 2015, Andrew also starred in Daniel Craig's Bond film Spectre in the role of Max Denbigh, a member of the British Government who wants to shut the Double-0 section.
Hot Priest
Andrew Scott became the internet's boyfriend in 2019 as he starred in the role of "Hot Priest" in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's acclaimed show Fleabag.
Black Mirror
Another major TV appearance for Scott also happened to be in the Netflix anthology series Black Mirror, as the lead character Chris in the Season 5 episode Smithereens.
His Dark Materials.
After managing to receive an all-new fandom after Fleabag, Andrew Scott further left the audience impressed with his casting as Jopari in the second season of His Dark Materials.
