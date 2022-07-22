Heading 3
Angad-Neha are the coolest parents ever
Prerna Verma
JULY 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Neha and Angad are one of the coolest parents on the block and they never miss a chance to make sure that their kids are having a blast. This video of all 4 of them dancing in the Maldives is proof
Dance like there is no tomorrow
Angad and Mehr are the cutest father-daughter duo in green track pants
Twinning father-daughter duo
It is cute to see Angad and Neha doing Yoga with their kids. This proves they are imbibing good habits in them
A family that workout together stays together
Neha and Angad can be seen spending their Sundays with their kids out in the open and bringing back the picnic culture
Productive Sundays
It is such a beautiful experience to watch a sunset with your baby girl. Well, Neha and Mehr’s video of doing this is pure bliss
Mother-daughter duo watching a sunset together
Neha seems to be having a lot of fun as she spends a fun evening dancing and loving her baby boy
Baby love
Neha and Angad never hesitate in trying new fun activities with their kids and spending time in a pool is proof
Pool time with the family
Aren’t they the cutest family ever? Look at them wearing the same coloured nightsuits and posing for the picture
Slaying in the same coloured night suits
Angad and Neha make sure their kids enjoy every bit of Holi
Enjoying Holi
Angad and Guriq are having a gala time on the beach. The actor helps his son walk on the beach
Boys day out
