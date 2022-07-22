Heading 3

Angad-Neha are the coolest parents ever

Prerna Verma

JULY 22, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Pinkvilla

Neha and Angad are one of the coolest parents on the block and they never miss a chance to make sure that their kids are having a blast. This video of all 4 of them dancing in the Maldives is proof

Dance like there is no tomorrow

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Angad and Mehr are the cutest father-daughter duo in green track pants

Twinning father-daughter duo

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

It is cute to see Angad and Neha doing Yoga with their kids. This proves they are imbibing good habits in them

A family that workout together stays together

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha and Angad can be seen spending their Sundays with their kids out in the open and bringing back the picnic culture

Productive Sundays

Video: Neha Dhupia Instagram

It is such a beautiful experience to watch a sunset with your baby girl. Well, Neha and Mehr’s video of doing this is pure bliss

Mother-daughter duo watching a sunset together

Video: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha seems to be having a lot of fun as she spends a fun evening dancing and loving her baby boy

Baby love

Image: Neha Dhupia Inatagram

Neha and Angad never hesitate in trying new fun activities with their kids and spending time in a pool is proof

Pool time with the family

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Aren’t they the cutest family ever? Look at them wearing the same coloured nightsuits and posing for the picture

Slaying in the same coloured night suits

Video: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Angad and Neha make sure their kids enjoy every bit of Holi

Enjoying Holi

Video: Angad Bedi Instagram

Angad and Guriq are having a gala time on the beach. The actor helps his son walk on the beach

Boys day out

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Karan Johar and his funky jackets

Click Here