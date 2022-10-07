Angelina Jolie-Brad
Pitt's history
OCT 7, 2022
First Meet
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith and instantly got close to each other, Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time
Brad Pitt's Divorce
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announced their shocking separation in 2005. The couple was married for five years
Legal Adoption
In 2006, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship reached a milestone as he legally adopted her two kids, Maddox and Zahara
The couple welcomed their first baby together, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on May 27, 2006. Jolie had first revealed the baby news at a charity centre in Santo Domingo
First Baby
Second Pregnancy
Jolie debuted her baby bump at the 2008 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The couple welcomed twins on July 12, 2008
Marriage
In 2014, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding at their French estate
Divorce
On September 20, 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt citing irreconcilable differences and sought physical custody of their kids
Legally Single
The former couple was declared legally single by the court in 2019 in the midst of finalizing their divorce settlement
Winery Battle
After Angelina sold her stake in their French winery last year, Brad sued her for the same claiming she violated a previous agreement
Abuse Allegations
In a countersuit filed by Jolie, she accused Brad Pitt of choking one of their kids and striking another during their 2006 private plane journey
