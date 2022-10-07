Heading 3

Angelina Jolie-Brad

Pitt's history

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 7, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

First Meet

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith and instantly got close to each other, Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time

Brad Pitt's Divorce

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announced their shocking separation in 2005. The couple was married for five years

Legal Adoption

In 2006, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship reached a milestone as he legally adopted her two kids, Maddox and Zahara

The couple welcomed their first baby together, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on May 27, 2006. Jolie had first revealed the baby news at a charity centre in Santo Domingo

First Baby

Second Pregnancy

Jolie debuted her baby bump at the 2008 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The couple welcomed twins on July 12, 2008

Marriage

In 2014, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding at their French estate

Divorce

On September 20, 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt citing irreconcilable differences and sought physical custody of their kids

Legally Single

The former couple was declared legally single by the court in 2019 in the midst of finalizing their divorce settlement

Winery Battle

After Angelina sold her stake in their French winery last year, Brad sued her for the same claiming she violated a previous agreement

Abuse Allegations

In a countersuit filed by Jolie, she accused Brad Pitt of choking one of their kids and striking another during their 2006 private plane journey

