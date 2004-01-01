Angelina Jolie’s Highest Grossing Films
Suhasini oswal
ENTERTAINMENT
Jolie stars as the misunderstood fairy in a live-action reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, which became her highest-grossing film thanks to a sharp marketing focus on female audiences
Maleficent (2014) – 759.85 million USD
As the fierce Tigress, Jolie joined Po and the Furious Five on a mission to stop Lord Shen in this critically acclaimed sequel that broke records for female-directed films
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – 665 million USD
In the first installment of the franchise, Jolie's Tigress helps train the unlikely hero Po, delivering humor and heart to what became the top animated film of the year
Kung Fu Panda (2008) – 631 million USD
Jolie reprises her Tigress role as Po reunites with his long-lost father and leads the pandas in a battle against a new supernatural villain
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) – 521 million USD
The dark fairy returns in a tale of political intrigue and magical warfare, with Jolie once again commanding the screen
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) – 491.73 million USD
Jolie and Brad Pitt play married assassins hired to kill each other in this stylish action-romance that also ignited one of Hollywood’s most famous off-screen relationships
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) – 487.28 million USD
As Thena, an immortal warrior with celestial powers, Jolie joins Marvel’s ambitious saga of ancient heroes
Eternals (2021) – 402 million USD
Jolie voices the glamorous and cunning lionfish Lola in this underwater mafia comedy, boosted by a massive marketing campaign and an A-list cast
Shark Tale (2004) – 374 million USD
Jolie plays Fox, a deadly assassin who recruits an office worker into a secret society of killers in this high-octane action flick with a cult following
Wanted (2008) – 342.46 million USD
Jolie is CIA agent Evelyn Salt, accused of being a Russian spy, in a thriller originally written for Tom Cruise that held its own despite going up against Inception
Salt (2010) – 293.50 million USD
