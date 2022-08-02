Heading 3

Angelina Jolie's quotes on motherhood

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images 

Angelina Jolie spoke about raising her kids to give them a global life and said, "I'm trying to raise them to have respect for all people and make friends around the world."

Global Life

Image: Getty Images 

In 2008, Angelina Jolie spoke to the Los Angeles Times in an interview and noted that her kids are "the center of [her] life."

Her Universe

Image: Getty Images

Angelina also noted once in an interview that she never wants to make her kids worry about her and told Wall Street Journal she never wants them to feel that "they have to take care of me."

Rapport

Image: Getty Images

Angelina told AP news in 2016 that she "never thought of myself as a mother" but it all changed after played with kids at a local school in Cambodia

Motherhood

Image: Getty Images

Angelina once gushed about her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt and said she loves the sound of her laugh in an interview with Hello magazine

Zahara's Laugh

Image: Getty Images

In an interview with Hello, Jolie once revealed how she would read to her kids and said,"There’s nothing that gives me more pleasure than entertaining my children."

Storytelling

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie called her kids her "best friends" and said, "Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more", via New York Times

Best Friends

Image: Getty Images

Angelina spoke about raising her daughters to be independent and said, "I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds."

Independent Women

Image: Getty Image

Angelina spoke about how it felt to drop off her son Maddox at college and said, " I feel like my world expands as their world expands."

College Drop-Off

Image: Getty Images

Angelina talked about embracing her true self and said, "My children know my true self, and they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it"

True Self 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: GOT Jason Momoa's best clicks with cast

Click Here