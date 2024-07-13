Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

july 13, 2024

Anil Kapoor enters YRF Spy Universe

Anil Kapoor is holding his ground strongly even after 4 decades. The evergreen star has positioned himself as one of the top choices post the release of Animal

 Anil Kapoor

The love and appreciation for Animal and Fighter has elevated Anil Kapoor's career to a new level. The actor is not only signing big films but also hosting a big Reality show 

 Animal-Fighter Effect 

For those who don't know Anil Kapoor is presently hosting the third season of Bigg Boss OTT 

Reality Show

Moreover, there have been reports that suggest that the actor is now entering the popular YRF Spy Universe

 What's New? 

The powerhouse talent has signed a multi-film deal with YRF to appear as the new RAW Chief in their upcoming Spy Movies- War 2, Alpha, and Pathaan 2 

 Multi-film Deal 

Anil Kapoor is bowled over by the vision of Aditya Chopra for the Spy Universe and took no time to sign the dotted lines for the part

The Vision 

He begins his affiliation with an appearance in War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, and Kiara Advani in lead 

Begins With War 2 

This will be followed by the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha and finally lead to the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film, Pathaan 2

 Alpha & Pathaan 2 

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 is scheduled to release on August 15, 2025, while Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha is expected to release in 2026 

 Release Timeline

He is presently hosting BB OTT 3 and will be next seen in Suresh Triveni's Subedaar

Anil Kapoor's Work Front 

