Aditi Singh

APRIL 03, 2024

Anil Kapoor’s Best Movies To Watch


A riveting plot revolving around the lives of Maya, Prem and Anand; starring Anil Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah

Woh 7 Din (1983)

A Comedy, drama and romance filled with humorous situations; the cast of this film include Amrita Singh, Amjad Khan, Pankaj Kapur alongside Anil Kapoor

Chameli Ki Shadi (1986)

A thrilling Action Drama, revolving around the lives of 2 brothers played by Feroz Khan and Anil Kapoor alongside Dimple Kapadia 

Janbaaz (1986)

A Subhash Ghai Directorial, starring stalwarts such as Jackie Shroff, Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Sridevi and Poonam Dhillon alongside Kapoor

Karma (1986)

An Evergreen film with a memorable music album, starring Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles 

Mr. India (1987)

An Action Crime Drama revolving around the life of Mahesh Deshmukh AKA Munna; also starring Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit and Chunky Panday 

Tezaab (1988)

A sibling saga, who part ways due to their different approaches towards life; starring Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor in lead roles alongside Dimple Kapadia and Madhuri Dixit 

Ram Lakhan (1989)

A Romantic drama revolving around nuptial challenges of a couple who are tied in an agreement based marriage

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999)

Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)

A memorable Film that highlights the challenges of a democracy and raises important social questions; starring Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerjee, Amrish Puri and Paresh Rawal in important roles

An Action Drama Romance, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonali Bendre alongside Anil Kapoor 

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000)

