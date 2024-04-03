Heading 3
Anil Kapoor’s Best Movies To Watch
A riveting plot revolving around the lives of Maya, Prem and Anand; starring Anil Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah
Woh 7 Din (1983)
A Comedy, drama and romance filled with humorous situations; the cast of this film include Amrita Singh, Amjad Khan, Pankaj Kapur alongside Anil Kapoor
Chameli Ki Shadi (1986)
A thrilling Action Drama, revolving around the lives of 2 brothers played by Feroz Khan and Anil Kapoor alongside Dimple Kapadia
Janbaaz (1986)
A Subhash Ghai Directorial, starring stalwarts such as Jackie Shroff, Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Sridevi and Poonam Dhillon alongside Kapoor
Karma (1986)
An Evergreen film with a memorable music album, starring Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles
Mr. India (1987)
An Action Crime Drama revolving around the life of Mahesh Deshmukh AKA Munna; also starring Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit and Chunky Panday
Tezaab (1988)
A sibling saga, who part ways due to their different approaches towards life; starring Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor in lead roles alongside Dimple Kapadia and Madhuri Dixit
Ram Lakhan (1989)
A Romantic drama revolving around nuptial challenges of a couple who are tied in an agreement based marriage
Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999)
Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)
A memorable Film that highlights the challenges of a democracy and raises important social questions; starring Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerjee, Amrish Puri and Paresh Rawal in important roles
An Action Drama Romance, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonali Bendre alongside Anil Kapoor
Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000)
