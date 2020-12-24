Anil Kapoor's
interesting facts

December 24, 2020

Anil Kapoor had to face many struggles in the initial stage of his career

His family lived in Raj Kapoor's garage when they first moved to Mumbai and later rented a room

He did a very small role in his first film 'Hamare Tumhare'

He has delivered memorable performances in films like Tezaab, Mr. India, Ghar Ho To Aisa and Taal

Anil wasn't the first choice for Mr. India; it was Amitabh Bachchan
The actor wowed everyone with his performance in Slumdog Millionaire

The movie was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan

He is also a singer. He has sung 'Pyar Kiya Nahi Jaata' from 'Woh 7 Din' and 'I Love You' from 'Hamara Dil Aapke Pass Hai'

Anil Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast. He is ageing like fine wine

Married to Sunita Kapoor, they are parents to Sonam K Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Kapoor

