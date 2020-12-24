Anil Kapoor's December 24, 2020
interesting facts
Anil Kapoor had to face many struggles in the initial stage of his career
His family lived in Raj Kapoor's garage when they first moved to Mumbai and later rented a room
He did a very small role in his first film 'Hamare Tumhare'
He has delivered memorable performances in films like Tezaab, Mr. India, Ghar Ho To Aisa and Taal
Anil wasn't the first choice for Mr. India; it was Amitabh Bachchan
The actor wowed everyone with his performance in Slumdog Millionaire
The movie was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan
He is also a singer. He has sung 'Pyar Kiya Nahi Jaata' from 'Woh 7 Din' and 'I Love You' from 'Hamara Dil Aapke Pass Hai'
Anil Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast. He is ageing like fine wine
Married to Sunita Kapoor, they are parents to Sonam K Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Kapoor
For more updates on Anil Kapoor,
follow PINKVILLA