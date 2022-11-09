Heading 3

Anil Kapoor’s love for outdoor sports

Akriti Anand

NOV 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram 

Anil Kapoor playing archery

The actor is seen aiming towards the target. He shared it on his social media handle

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram 

Actor enjoying polo

Anil Kapoor has often expressed his love for sports and the image proves it

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram 

Enjoying cycling

Anil was seen enjoying cycling amid the nature. He donned a black t-shirt and an orange shorts

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram 

Badminton

The actor enjoys playing Badmintion whenever he can

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram 

He shared a series of images in which he is seen skipping

Skipping

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram 

Anil's prep for running

Anil Kapoor enjoys running and has often shared videos on social media

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram 

Running

Anil in swimming pool

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram 

Even while shooting he manages to take out time and do swimming

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram 

Carrom

Anil is seen playing carrom with his wife Sunita

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram 

Anil’s fitness goals

The actor is a follower of yoga for better health

