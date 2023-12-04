Heading 3
Animal Box Office Collection & Records
Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Animal is making havoc at the box office
Animal
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
The Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie opened to a whopping amount of 52 Crores net in Hindi
Friday
The A-Rated gangster-drama collected 56 crore net on its second day at the Hindi box office
Saturday
While it's third day box office collection stands at 61.50 crores nett in Hindi
Sunday
The three days total Hindi Box office collection is 170 Crores nett
Hindi 1st Weekend
The movie collected around 25 crores nett with its dubbed versions in the first weekend run
South collection
The first weekend total India nett stands at 195 crore nett while 230 crore gross as per estimates
India collection
Further, Animal collected a good sum of 104 crore gross in foreign locations
Overseas
Worldwide BOC
Globally, the movie raked over 334 crore gross in the flat three days of release. This is Insane!
RecordThe Ranbir Kapoor-led film was the #1 film at the global box office this weekend, ahead of Hollywood films Napoleon and Hunger Games
Record
