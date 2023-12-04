Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

 December 04, 2023

Animal Box Office Collection & Records

Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Animal is making havoc at the box office

 Animal

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie opened to a whopping amount of 52 Crores net in Hindi 

Friday

The A-Rated gangster-drama collected 56 crore net on its second day at the Hindi box office 

Saturday

While it's third day box office collection stands at 61.50 crores nett in Hindi

Sunday

The three days total Hindi Box office collection is 170 Crores nett 

Hindi 1st Weekend 

The movie collected around 25 crores nett with its dubbed versions in the first weekend run

South collection

The first weekend total India nett stands at 195 crore nett while 230 crore gross as per estimates

 India collection

Further, Animal collected a good sum of 104 crore gross in foreign locations

 Overseas

 Worldwide BOC

Globally, the movie raked over 334 crore gross in the flat three days of release. This is Insane! 

 RecordThe Ranbir Kapoor-led film was the #1 film at the global box office this weekend, ahead of Hollywood films Napoleon and Hunger Games

 Record

