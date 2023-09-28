Heading 3

Animal character posters REVEALED

Ranbir Kapoor is known as one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The actor is soon heading for his upcoming film release

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Shivoham's Instagram

Titled Animal, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film is a crime drama. It also explores the emotional quotient between a father and his son. In an interview, the actor described it as a love story between a father and his son

Animal

Video: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Instagram 

The much-awaited gangster saga stars some of the incredible performers. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the star cast includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri 

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram 

Star Cast

The team unveiled four prominent character looks from the movie recently. Take a look

Character Looks

Image: IMDb 

The Lead

Image: Animal The Film's Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor looks absolutely stunning wearing a blue suit with long hair. The character can be seen smoking a cigarette with swag and holding the lighter in his hand

The Father

Image: Animal The Film's Instagram 

Anil Kapoor is playing the father of Ranbir Kapoor in the film. His character name is Balbir Singh. The character seems to be recovering from a severe injury in his first look

The Wife

Image: Animal The Film's Instagram 

Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's wife in the film. Her character name is Geetanjali. She aced the desi look with her simple aesthetic saree

Last but not least, Bobby Deol is playing the ‘enemy of Animal’ i.e. the villain in the film. His character looks ruthless and scary

The Villain

Image: Animal The Film's Instagram 

A 2 minutes 29-second teaser has been released today at 10 AM on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

Teaser 

Image: IMDb 

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial film is all set to release on December 1st, 2023

Release Date

Video: Animal The Film's Instagram 

