Animal character posters REVEALED

Ranbir Kapoor is known as one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The actor is soon heading for his upcoming film release
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Shivoham's Instagram
Titled Animal, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film is a crime drama. It also explores the emotional quotient between a father and his son. In an interview, the actor described it as a love story between a father and his son
Animal
Video: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Instagram
The much-awaited gangster saga stars some of the incredible performers. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the star cast includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
Star Cast
The team unveiled four prominent character looks from the movie recently. Take a look
Character Looks
Image: IMDb
The Lead
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor looks absolutely stunning wearing a blue suit with long hair. The character can be seen smoking a cigarette with swag and holding the lighter in his hand
The Father
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Anil Kapoor is playing the father of Ranbir Kapoor in the film. His character name is Balbir Singh. The character seems to be recovering from a severe injury in his first look
The Wife
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's wife in the film. Her character name is Geetanjali. She aced the desi look with her simple aesthetic saree
Last but not least, Bobby Deol is playing the ‘enemy of Animal’ i.e. the villain in the film. His character looks ruthless and scary
The Villain
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
A 2 minutes 29-second teaser has been released today at 10 AM on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor's birthday
Teaser
Image: IMDb
The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial film is all set to release on December 1st, 2023