APRIL 01, 2024
Animal Park to begin after Spirit, DEETS
In 2023, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor stormed the box office with their first collaboration, Animal
Animal
However, the movie ended on a cliffhanger and hinted towards it's sequel titled Animal Park
Sequel
The Animal Sequel has become one of the most anticipated movies of Indian cinema. Fans are waiting for the story to be unfolded in its following part
Animal Park
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sandeep Reddy Vanga plans to start Animal Park after finishing Spirit
Reports
As per reports, the director is investing all his energies towards Prabhas starrer cop drama Spirit right now, and he will work on Animal Park after the release of this film
Spirit
The Prabhas starrer action movie will likely go on the floors by 2024. The makers are targeting Nov 2025 to Jan 2026 release for Spirit
Spirit Shooting & Release
The Ranbir Kapoor starrer violent gangster drama is likely to roll on the floors by 2026
Animal Park Shooting Timelines
Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Upendra Limaye, and other key characters will return to the sequel. Some new actors will also join the cast
Casting
RK's lineup
Before Animal Park, Ranbir Kapoor will finish the shooting of Ramayana Part 1 & 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's officially announced film with Allu Arjun will happen post-Animal Park
SRV × Allu Arjun Film
