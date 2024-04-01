Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

APRIL 01, 2024

Animal Park to begin after Spirit, DEETS


In 2023, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor stormed the box office with their first collaboration, Animal 

Animal

However, the movie ended on a cliffhanger and hinted towards it's sequel titled Animal Park

Sequel

The Animal Sequel has become one of the most anticipated movies of Indian cinema. Fans are waiting for the story to be unfolded in its following part 

Animal Park

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sandeep Reddy Vanga plans to start Animal Park after finishing Spirit 

Reports

As per reports, the director is investing all his energies towards Prabhas starrer cop drama Spirit right now, and he will work on Animal Park after the release of this film

Spirit

The Prabhas starrer action movie will likely go on the floors by 2024. The makers are targeting Nov 2025 to Jan 2026 release for Spirit 

Spirit Shooting & Release

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer violent gangster drama is likely to roll on the floors by 2026

Animal Park Shooting Timelines 

Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Upendra Limaye, and other key characters will return to the sequel. Some new actors will also join the cast

Casting

RK's lineup

Before Animal Park, Ranbir Kapoor will finish the shooting of Ramayana Part 1 & 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's officially announced film with Allu Arjun will happen post-Animal Park

SRV × Allu Arjun Film

